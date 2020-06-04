President’s response to crisis disappoints
When I saw the video of George Floyd being killed and protests throughout the country, I wanted our president to speak to the nation. I wanted him to express sincere sympathy for Mr. Floyd’s family and all families who have experienced violence at the hands of some police officers.
I wanted to hear empathy with the protesters who have legitimate cause to be angry and frustrated after hundreds of years of oppression. I wanted him to convey some degree of understanding while acknowledging that his white privilege has kept him safe from their experiences.
Then he could address the looting and burning that is taking place, and in some cities may be encouraged by left- and right-wing extremists. He should make clear that he does not have data indicating which groups may be involved. As leader of the American people he should recognize the need for peaceful demonstrations against the systemic racism in our country, then list some concrete actions he will take to begin reforms in law enforcement and to ensure that all people are given equal access to excellent health care and education.
Instead, what we got from President Trump was a threat of using the U.S. military to take over the streets. What a disappointment!
Sue Jezorek
High Point
It’s time, once and for all, to end the insanity
I am incensed at all the rioting and looting and lawless mobs. I am incensed at the continued presence of unfair and unequal treatment of people of color for far too many years. And I am incensed at the assumption that meeting violence with violence will solve anything. We have too many years and too many wars that disprove that approach.
It is time for our leaders — local, state and especially nationally — to step out and call for meaningful conversations and seek to listen to the grievances and unspoken cries of “enough,” and take action to address our problems. It is insanity to assume that more of the same will solve anything.
Let’s listen to one another around a table, not amid rocks, threats and broken lives and dreams.
Jacob Luther Mauney
Burlington
One mask can address two important causes
“I can’t breathe.”
Can we put the coronavirus mask to another good use? Yes, we can!
Take a magic marker and print “I CAN’T BREATHE” on the masks which we are now wearing to protect our health. This will improve our mental health and spiritual health as well. It will also remind us of George Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.”
We all need to breathe regardless of race, color or nationality. Whether you are working, grocery shopping, worshiping, traveling, peacefully marching, or walking in your neighborhood, remember to: Wear it. Share it. Live it.
These words “I can’t breathe” cover two enormous world events.
Carol H. Campbell
Greensboro
Mayor Vaughan failed to protect Greensboro
It’s time for new leadership in Greensboro. Do you want someone leading the city who will not stand up for your rights and allow rioters to take over the city for all of the stuff we have worked for?
We need someone who will take the tough stand and fight for citizens who obey the law. Nancy Vaughan has to go. Vote for someone who will protect our city and not allow a bunch of thug renegades to wreak havoc on people trying to survive the virus and now this.
Nancy, did you think a curfew will work? Did you not see what is happening in other cities and ignore it here? I blame you for not taking the leadership necessary to put a stop to this. I will not and cannot support someone who stands by idly and tries to take baby steps to stop a crisis.
Move over, step down, whatever ... but get out of the way.
I don’t expect this to be published. The News & Record doesn’t want to upset anyone, either.
Caesar Wyssbrod
Greensboro
Let’s stop accepting what is unacceptable
I am frustrated. I am outraged. I am “tired of being tired.”
When will the killing our young black men (and women) stop? Since the beating of Rodney King was caught on video the only thing that has changed over 30 years is the names, not the brutality and the killing.
We cannot continue to accept the unacceptable. How many times have whites murdered blacks in the past with hoods to protect their identity and how many times have they done so today without hoods and in broad daylight?
Our country must stop this systemic, structural, institutionalized racism. Your ZIP code should not determine your safety or education. I call for change — we can promote change at the ballot box Nov. 3. We cannot continue to condone this racism. We cannot go back to the early 1960s. People of color are the majority race in America today. Whites are the minority. Accept it!
We must protect equality and dignity for all our countrymen regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, skin color and all the other adjectives that make America diverse. We cannot continue as is.
Pat Levitin
Greensboro
