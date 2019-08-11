There’s no evidence that Trump is a racist
It is hard for me to believe that a Minister of the Word and Sacraments could say what Jeff Paschal said in his Sunday column (Aug. 4).
Paschal essentially said: You cannot truly follow Jesus Christ and support Donald Trump.
It is clear that what Rev. Paschal really means is “You cannot follow Jesus Christ and disagree with me!”
This is at the least horrible theology in Rev. Paschal’s arrogance to try to define who is a follower of Jesus Christ based on political beliefs instead of the Word of God.
I thought Jesus’ great commandment was for one to “Love the Lord thy God with all your heart, soul, strength, and mind, and love thy neighbor as thy self.”
Is this now not sufficient to be a follower of Christ, Rev. Paschal?
The cry that Trump is a racist has been stated thousands of times by his enemies in the media, yet no one has come forward to say that Trump has discriminated against them in any way. He is also supported by a large number of black ministers because of the jobs he has brought to their parishioners.
Are they not dedicated followers of Jesus Christ like you, sir?
Sam Howe
Greensboro
Why can’t we have recycling drop-offs?
There are those of us who believe that recycling is important, keeping as much as possible out of our landfills. I was shocked to learn that all the drop-off locations in Greensboro have been removed, though I can now drop my glass off at a nearby library, for which I am grateful.
I recently spent 10 days in Franklin, N.C., helping a family member. Franklin is a small town, yet they have a staffed drop-off location that is very well organized. There is a place for corrugated items, for mixed paper, for cans and plastic by number. There is also a place to deposit trash. There is a similar set-up in Chatham County.
We are a much larger county. Can’t we set up a few places like this, which would also provide jobs for those hired to supervise drop-offs, to ensure no commingling?
In calling the city recently, I was told that the problem was folks not following the recycling rules.
We can do better than to take away all the opportunities to drop off recycling for those of us who do not live in the city.
Fenna Corry
Greensboro
Same old rhetoric, same old inaction
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”
“We are saddened by this/these (pick one) latest mass shooting(s).”
“We condemn this/these heinous/outrageous/cowardly/deplorable/senseless act(s).”
“We must pass gun control measures.”
“Yada, yada, yada ... blah, blah, blah.”
Rinse and repeat.
Only those who have been living in a cave or completely void of common sense believe the disingenuous statements of shock, sadness or commitment to action made by politicians (at any level) following shootings. Like many, I felt that after the massacre of 26 people (20 of whom were tender-aged children) at Sandy Hook Elementary school, surely you politicians would take action and implement controls on gun ownership. Safeguards could be put into place while still honoring the spirit of the Second Amendment.
However, our government officials have made clear that their allegiance is not to the people of this nation, but rather to the NRA and other gun lobbyists (and their money).
Shame on you!
Patricia Gordon
East Bend
If you’re objective, you’ll praise Trump
Armchair quarterbacks like to think they know more than real ones. Same with armchair Ph.D.’s who insist that their socialist and foreign policies should replace Trump’s.
Degreed but thinly educated, my leftist/liberal/progressive neighbors have suddenly become specialists in government science, uniquely qualified to contradict the president’s decisions. Most of Trump’s critics are victims of groupthink, repeating propaganda put forth by CNN.
It’s much easier to parrot what they’ve been told than to objectively evaluate the president’s pro-business and anti-regulatory administration. The truth is, he’s doing an excellent job.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
No way the president is to blame for this
Automatic weapons don’t kill people. People do. Donald Trump’s divisive message of ethnic intolerance is not to blame for the atmosphere of hate that drives the El Paso and Dayton shooters.
Oh, yes, one more thing: I have an option for exclusive toll rights on Interstate 40 across North Carolina. If you want to buy them, contact me to find out where to send the check.
Phil Koch
Greensboro