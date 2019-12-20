It’s important to be led by decent people
For self-preservation and self-aggrandizement, the Republican majority in the Senate will let the president off the impeachment hook.
It will be a political decision that in no way absolves him of being guilty of ethical dereliction.
And if honor is defined as denoting the presence of the highest moral principles and the absence of deceit and fraud, then this president has dishonored the highest office in our land. There appears to be a constituency in our country that doesn’t care and doesn’t think that it’s important to be governed by decent human beings. At this time of the year that is especially hurtful.
Inspiration for better times can be drawn from the courageous men who bonded together in 1776, knowing the risks they were taking, in declaring America’s independence. To this cause they pledged to each other their lives, fortunes and sacred honor.
Perhaps, hopefully, in the coming years we can renew and rekindle that spirit.
Roman Lavore
Julian
Column cherry-picks stats in dubious poll
Charles Davenport’s latest column, “Support for Statues Isn’t an Act of Racism” (Dec. 15) reeks with that smug bias that upends the pretense of reasoned argument. Grabbing for data to support his opinion, and presuming his readers are passive acolytes, he cites data from an online “survey” of those who volunteer participation, not a random “poll” of North Carolinians. That the authoritative American Association for Public Opinion Research warns that this methodology is unreliable and prone to errors says plenty.
Pressing on, the survey’s 1,467 online volunteers’ responses are interpreted to mean that 67% of all North Carolinians agree that Confederate monuments should remain on public property. Glorifying in his specious conclusion, he opts to omit that respondents also want substantive changes to these monuments: add explanations (72%); move to museum (65.2%); move to a Confederate site (54.9%).
Further, he misinforms readers that “Respondents . . . were not asked about race, racism or slavery.” Wrong! Did he read the full report? Or is he guilty of a journalistic sin: ‘feelings trump facts’? For Americans “to form a more perfect union” we need real facts and fair commentary. Skewing even wobbly data to support a preferred perspective undermines this noble American responsibility.
Patricia Gray
Jamestown
Editor’s note: Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll, said in an email, “... We’re confident that our survey provides a reasonably accurate representation of what North Carolinians think about Confederate monuments.” He cited “similar numbers in 2017 using our traditional telephone approach”. Husser added: “Live-caller surveys still have some advantages over online surveys, and we’re using telephone calls as our dominant approach to study what will likely be a closely contested election cycle in 2020. Other professional surveys organizations “long reliant on telephones,” Husser said, “are moving some activity online” and an analysis 2018 cycle from the website FiveThirtyEight “found that online pollsters came very close to telephone pollsters in accuracy “
There’s no excuse for SRO’s violent actions
There is yet another online video showing a school police officer slamming a child to the ground. This latest incident happened at Vance Middle School in Henderson. The video shows a deputy walking with a child who is under 12 years old. Then the deputy slams the child to the floor. Then he slams him again and drags him away.
The sheriff said he was shocked and stunned, so he put the deputy on paid leave, which is the same as a paid vacation, before eventually firing him.
There is no excuse for a grown man to body slam an unarmed child twice. This isn’t the first video showing a North Carolina police officer slamming a child to the ground, and I bet it won’t be the last.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
Thought about filing? There is still time.
While many of us are hyper-focused on the holiday season and the impeachment proceedings, I know there are a few of you out there who are in the process of making perhaps the most important political decision of your lives — whether or not to run for office in 2020. The deadline for filing is noon today. So what are you waiting for?
I once had a wise friend who gave sensible advice to people who were having difficulty making a decision. Her response was always, “How important is it?” And if it was important enough, the answer was simply, “Just do it.”
The results of the 2020 elections will determine the course of our lives — our towns, our state, our country and the world for a very long time.
The issues at hand are critical: health care, social programs, education, jobs and the economy, immigration, infrastructure, defense, our natural resources, the environment, climate change, and responsible government spending, to name a few. All of these issues require immediate attention.
If you have the expertise and the dedication to affect positive change on behalf of the people, I hope you will run for office. Thank you.
Jane Kraemer
High Point
