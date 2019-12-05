UNCG is confident that allegations are untrue
Regarding the Associated Press story “UNCG faces lawsuit over harassment, retaliation” (Dec. 4):
UNCG is fully committed to providing an inclusive, safe, non-discriminatory environment for learning, living and working — and to thoroughly investigating any allegations of incidents that run counter to these fundamental requirements and principles.
We have read the recent media coverage of the lawsuit that includes UNCG and our nursing school. While it is unfortunate that the plaintiff’s attorney has endeavored to try this case through the media, it is inappropriate for us to share details in the press and outside of the formal, and more complete, legal process.
We are fully confident the facts of this case will show the allegations related to UNCG are not true. As our filings in this case have demonstrated, the plaintiff cannot establish a connection between her dismissal from the program and her harassment claim.
We must be absolutely clear: We will not allow any student to receive a degree they have not earned from any program at UNCG when the academic and/or clinical record is clear that one has not been earned — especially in a lifesaving discipline like nursing.
We have an award-winning nursing program with a strong national reputation built on high standards and uncompromising integrity. Every year, UNCG graduates hundreds of qualified nurses who serve communities across our state and around the country. These graduates are well-respected for their knowledge, clinical skills and high degree of preparation.
Dana Dunn
Greensboro
The writer is provost at UNC-Greensboro.
Trump and collusion: Same song, new verse
President Trump said “no collusion” so often about the Mueller investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with Russia that it reminded me of the old saying about protesting too much. I guess he won’t be saying “no collusion” about his obvious attempted collusion with Ukraine.
The only reason it wasn’t a completed collusion is because of the whistleblower’s complaint and patriotic and courageous foreign-service professionals. And, of course, the Trump team’s incompetence.
In addition to being found guilty of abuse of power, I believe that confirmed attempted collusion with Ukraine can be taken as some confirmation of collusion, or at least attempted collusion, with Russia. Reminds me of that other saying, “O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.”
Gary Parker
Archdale
Initiative will prevent childhood asthma
Congratulations to the Greensboro Collaborative Cottage Grove for winning the competitive award of $250,000 to prevent childhood asthma.
I hope the home and medical providers will be on the lookout for a major easily correctable cause of childhood asthma in the home not mentioned in the article in the News & Record on Nov. 26 (“Secondhand Smoke”).
Richard J Rosen, M.D.
Greensboro
Where’s my money?
Regarding your Nov. 22 front-page article about the Fresh Market receiving a $700,000 incentive to remain in Greensboro: Can someone explain how I can receive an incentive to remain in Guilford County rather than moving to Alamance County to take advantage of the lower tax rate?
Thomas E. Morris
Whitsett
Kathy Manning will provide unifying voice
Finally, we citizens of the 6th Congressional District in North Carolina have the opportunity to send a legitimate representative to Congress. For years we have been subjected to unconstitutionally drawn maps by partisan Republicans. Those skewed maps have been redrawn and now the citizens of Guilford County will vote with one voice. I, for one of thousands, will be declaring loudly and clearly that we support Kathy Manning for Congress.
We know the partisan divide in the U.S. Congress is deep and wide. Kathy will be a voice of unity. She understands the art of compromise and speaks with clarity and expertise as an immigration attorney, a community advocate and a leader with more than 30 years of experience, a mom, and as one of us — rational, hard-working citizens of Guilford County.
In 2018, Kathy was undaunted by rigged maps and ran for Congress because she wanted to offer us North Carolinians access to a leader who would listen to and be responsive to her constituents. We have new maps and we have the opportunity to elect KATHY MANNING to represent us.
Thank you for running for Congress, Kathy Manning. I admire your tenacity and courage. And I trust you.
Cathy Levinson
Greensboro
There’s more online ...
At greensboro.com you’ll find:
- The chance to comment on letters, editorials and columns.
- A link for submitting your own letter.
- The latest News & Record editorials as well as archives of earlier editorials.
- An assortment of state, local and national columnists.
Click on the Opinion tab to join the conversation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.