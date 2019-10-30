Post article is unfair to Davidson County
The Washington Post article “Facebook post exposes racial divide” (Oct. 28) doesn’t tell the whole story; in fact, it misses the real story. The Davidson County I know is not the county I described to the Post. I told the reporter that if he wanted to know the true spirit of Davidson County, he needed to learn one name: Charles England. Charles England was the legendary football coach of Dunbar High School, winning five state championships before integration. He willingly stepped down to become an assistant coach at Lexington High School to facilitate integration. He spent his entire life working for racial reconciliation.
Whenever we had a racial incident in the past, I told the reporter, it was mediated in a manner that promoted healing and reconciliation — the Charlie England way. England’s name never appeared in his story and the historical references only reinforced the negative, prejudiced picture that he paints.
But the biggest mistake the Post and everyone else made was that they missed the real story. The story was not the one student who painted the racial slur, but the other students who immediately painted over those words. They made a powerful statement. The slur did not represent them, their school, their families or their community.
The article does not reflect who we are in Davidson County, but the South Davidson students who stepped in certainly do!
Ray N. Howell III
Lexington
Elton John concert brought tears as well
Regarding historic events that have occurred at the Greensboro Coliseum (Oct. 27) the tear gassing of attendees at the 1979 Kansas concert (No. 35 on a list of 60) wasn’t the first time such happened at a show there. I saw Elton John at the coliseum in September 1973 and was among the thousands driven out when a canister of tear gas was set off.
Elton had already returned for a number of encores by that point and speculation among concert goers was the tear gas was management’s way of politely asking guests who had overstayed their welcome to please leave. Regardless, it was a heck of a show.
Steve Huffman
Elon
Democrats used the term lynching as well
At least two times in recent days you have had articles about how offensive it was for President Trump to use the term “lynching” when describing the impeachment hearings by the Democrats. It was described as immoral, insensitive, disgraceful, worse than anything else President Trump has done. People whose relatives were killed in racist lynchings were interviewed to get their views on what President Trump had said. So I wonder if these same people were asked what they thought of some other statements.
Two congressmen called the impeachment quest a “lynching.” One prominent politician accused them of “running a lynch mob.” Another said, “This feels today like we’re taking a step down the road to becoming a political lynch mob. Find the rope, find the tree, and ask a bunch of questions later.”
No, these “other” statements were not mentioned because they were all used by Democrats to describe the impeachment of President Clinton!
Another one was then-Sen. Joe Biden calling the impeachment proceedings a “partisan lynching.” A few days ago, Biden called President Trump’s comments “abhorrent.” When asked why it was OK then, but not now, Biden said the circumstances were different. Meaning it was OK for Democrats to say it then, but not appropriate for the president to say it now. It looks as if the mainstream media have the exact same double-standard.
Fred Pearlman
Greensboro
‘Very few’ criticize Trump? Seriously?
In the Oct. 20 N&R, Rep. Ted Budd was quoted as saying that while traveling in his district, he heard “very few” who criticized the president. This is very hard to believe when you look at polls everywhere that show how much support the president is losing every day.
Budd’s statement reminds me of what I heard my mother say about the 1952 presidential election. She couldn’t understand how Eisenhower was elected, as everyone she knew voted for Stevenson. To this day, I’m not sure if she was kidding, but it was always good for a laugh. Likewise, I got a chuckle from what Budd said.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
A new tradition?
The new White House strategy for Ukraine should be redefining Halloween. Instead of “trick or treat,” where you promise not to toilet-paper someone’s house for a candy payout, the White House wants everyone to ring a doorbell and say “Quid pro quo.” Or alternatively, “Trump for treats.”
James Regan
Whitsett
