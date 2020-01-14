Trump’s words say lots about his core beliefs
Christians are taught not to value treasures on Earth but to store up treasures in heaven.
Donald Trump: “The point is, you can never be too greedy.”
Christians believe that it is the meek who will inherit the Earth.
Trump: “I will absolutely apologize, sometime in the hopefully distant future, if I’m ever wrong.”
Christians believe you should love your neighbor as yourself.
Trump: “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for it.”
Christians are taught to love their enemies and to do good to those who hate them.
Trump: “When people wrong you, go after those people, because it is a good feeling and because other people will see you doing it. I love getting even.”
When Christians sin they believe in repentance.
Trump: “Why do I have to repent? Why do I have to ask for forgiveness if (I’m) not making mistakes?”
Christians believe they should be stewards of God’s earth.
Trump: “Is our country still spending money on the GLOBAL WARMING HOAX?”
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Duke makes misstep, customers foot bill
What? Duke Power wants us to pay for its misdeeds?
They had to know when they created coal ash basins there was a chance that those basins could someday rupture, but if they did, they could always raise rates for the clean-up.
Now, the worst has happened.
The top executive decision maker at Duke Energy earns $13,794,367 every year. The lowest of the top five makes $2,689,676.
Let them pay for it. Don’t take money out of my piddling little Social Security check.
Take it out of their multi-millions.
Fay Pegram
Greensboro
Here’s the backstory of the Iran situation
To understand an adversary’s perspective and motivation, learn history.
In 1953, Kermit Roosevelt (Teddy’s grandson) led the CIA-sponsored overthrow of Iran’s democratically elected leader, Mohammad Mossadegh, who advocated nationalizing Iran’s oil industry.
American-sponsored Reza Shah Pahlavi took over. His autocratic rule and severe repression of dissent led to a popular uprising.
In 1979, the Shah fled the country. In the turmoil, Shi’a clerics took control and established the Islamic Republic.
Then, Iranian students stormed the U.S. embassy and took hostages in response to the U.S. providing asylum and medical treatment for the Shah, whom Iran wanted extradited back to Iran.
In the 1980s the U.S. supported Iraq (knowing it was using chemical weapons) in its long, bloody war against Iran.
Since then, the U.S. has stationed hundreds of thousand of troops in the region, fought wars right across Iran’s borders in Afghanistan and Iraq, imposed severe sanctions, broken its word, and allied with Iran’s principal enemies, Saudi Arabia and Israel, all the while calling Iran a terrorist state.
Iran’s perspective: America is ever-threatening and untrustworthy; Iran’s motivation: self-preservation of its sovereign state.
America’s perspective: Iran is an evil regime and must be neutralized; American motivation: control of Middle Eastern oil.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
Things to consider in an election year
Wealth concentration is up; middle-income jobs are down.
Sea levels are up; biodiversity is down.
Student debt is up; the value of a college degree is down.
Gun violence is up; respect and tolerance for others is down.
Military spending is up; diplomacy is down.
Health care costs are up; access to health care is down.
Social media power and influence is up; privacy is down.
National debt is up; family farms are down.
Tweets are up; facts and rational discourse are down.
As we enter this election year, let’s ask ourselves and ask every candidate what the world will be like if these trends continue.
What can we do, together, to leave the world a better place for future generations?
Reid Phillips
Greensboro
U.S. kills terrorist, Democrats complain
President Trump has the Democrats defending a terrorist responsible for the death of hundreds of American citizens.
The House of Pelosi is rushing to curb his Constitutionally granted powers to protect Americans from enemies, foreign and domestic.
If liberals can be this easily manipulated, think what a media and education system working 24/7 for 50-plus years can achieve.
John Parson
Stokesdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.