So, you don’t care much for ‘socialism’?
So you are against what you believe are “socialist” policies and you know socialism is bad because Donald Trump says so.
Good! Donate your Social Security check to charity; lots of wealthy people do that.
If you lose your job, don’t apply for unemployment benefits or food stamps; send your children out to a busy street corner to beg for money or food.
If you need health insurance, don’t apply for Medicare or Medicaid; just contact the largest private insurance companies and sign up for whatever plan the salesman recommends.
When Republicans cut Medicaid to the bone, take Granny into your home and pay for round-the-clock nursing care.
This has been fun, but now it’s time for a little common sense. Our limited, so-called “socialist” policies have benefited millions, from FDR’s Social Security Administration more than 80 years ago to Medicare/Medicaid in the mid 1960s under LBJ’s presidency.
If the United States is to remain the greatest democracy in the industrial world, we have to think and plan for the future. We cannot continue to allow our colleges and universities to shut out our best and brightest students because of inability to pay and scarcity of scholarships.
We need clean-energy jobs: wind, solar and biofuels.
Wake up folks; we cannot continue to allow the very wealthy and large corporations to pay little or nothing in taxes or we’ll end up where we were in 2008, on the brink of a second Great Depression.
Joan Sova
Jamestown
Johnson’s column rings hypocritical
“The problem with cherry-picking history is that it is dishonest. Telling only part of the story is to present a false narrative.”
These words from Allen Johnson in a recent column (Sept. 8) ring hollow when you consider how he treated the Charles Aycock issue on re-naming buildings. No one should have his entire life defined by the single worst thing he ever did, not Charles Aycock, not Allen Johnson, nor anyone else.
But it is happening again right now at UNC-Chapel Hill, pushed by students who are woefully uninformed.
Jim Aycock
Asheville
The writer is a descendant of Gov. Charles Aycock.
Trump has beamed us to Bizarro World
We are living in Bizzaro World with President Trump. He can’t keep staff. He manages in a chaotic style reminiscent of a Charlie Chaplin movie.
We could laugh about it, if it weren’t for the very real dangers.
Because of him we’re no longer leader of the Free World. He sides with Russia’s Vladimir Putin over our own Intelligence agencies. He threatens long-standing alliances and the world order.
He is a threat to the livelihood of farmers who are going to suffer generational changes in their markets and their ability to survive as farmers.
He governs corruptly. He is a threat to the actual lives of immigrants, the press, and people of faiths other than Christianity.
In 2017 the U.S. had to extract our most valuable spy from Russia because Trump mishandled intelligence that could have exposed this valuable asset. How many serious mistakes are we going to allow Trump to make at our country’s expense?
Trump admires Putin, Kim of Korea, bin Salman of Saudi Arabia and Xi of China. They’re all right-wing dictators.
He admires them because Trump, whose behavior uniquely marks him as our first anti-American president, apparently wants to be the United States’ first dictator.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Thriving oil and gas mean thriving U.S.
History has taught the United States that when we export oil and natural gas, this country is stronger and the world is safer. World War II and the Berlin Airlift both were powered by petroleum energy.
But we as a nation slowed our production and cut it in the early 1970s — a decade noted for stagflation, rising poverty and crime. Today our gas and oil production is at all-time levels, and our enemies are reeling.
As someone who has worked in the oil and gas industry, I have been exposed to the fact that to bring down the costs of offshore exploration to profitable levels 20 wells must be drilled back to back, each well costing $20 million.
That means that for offshore exploration and production to be profitable $400 million must be invested before one drop of oil is sold. This does not take into account the tens of millions of dollars in infrastructure needed to get it to market, infrastructure that North Carolina does not possess.
Despite the fear mongers, there is no looming environmental disaster. Our government should not put into place restrictions or bans that will hobble the U.S. when quick reaction is needed.
Mark Cares
Bear Creek
Chaos in Whoville
“Who’s Next.”
That’s the title of an album released by the rock band The Who, back in 1971.
I guess the president’s firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton, whom he highly praised when Bolton took the job, brought this question to mind as the Trump administration continues its chaotic, revolving-door style of running things (and the country) into the ground.
Oh, and you can add “What’s Next” to the list.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
