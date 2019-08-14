Hostility to cyclists crude, unnecessary
To the northbound guy in the pickup truck on the corner of Church Street and Archergate:
Yes, three women and one male cyclist heard you yell out from your truck, “There’s a bike lane on Friendly — get the hell off this road!” This, despite the fact that we turned with the light, were going in the opposite direction from you, and therefore in no way impeded your progress.
You, sir, are no gentleman. I could tell by your accent, like mine, that you were raised in the South. We Southern mamas generally raise our sons to be respectful and polite to others in traffic, especially toward women, but apparently you either didn’t have that kind of mama or the lesson didn’t take.
I also surmise from the condition of your truck that I may pay more taxes toward the upkeep of the road I was traveling on than you do, and therefore have just as much right to be on it as you. Maybe if you tried cycling, you’d chill a bit and enjoy the Saturday morning scenery in Guilford County, which is beautiful. Bless your little heart.
Laura L. Lomax
Greensboro
Nation urgently needs a viable third party
Respected conservative journalist David Brooks wrote several years ago: “There has to be a party that unapologetically emphasizes public character formation. It’s not clear that our political culture is producing individuals capable of exercising freedom wisely. But citizenship is a skill that can be nurtured, by a party that insists on basic standards of decency in its candidates.”
Some denigrate my admiration for the “Greatest Generation,” but those folks were hardworking, responsible citizens of character and decency. Today the quality of both our citizenship and leadership are in question. One party reflects only wealth and greed, the other insane extremism. If responsible citizens still exist, where are they to go with their votes?
The tired, dogmatic Libertarian Party offers no sanctuary. It is entirely possible that a responsible third party would have won the presidency in 2016, but such an animal has not truly existed since Theodore Roosevelt in 1912 or possibly Ross Perot in 1992 (not Thurmond or Wallace!). Time to resurrect a viable, middle-class, third party, a desperately needed reform in American politics! History tells us that we need either a greatly admired public leader (Teddy Roosevelt) or a charismatic multi-billionaire like Perot. Anyone interested?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
GOP contradicts itself on health care issues
Two front-page stories on Aug. 9 reveal a contradiction in the Republican approach to health care. On the one hand, Republican state Treasurer Folwell had to defer implementation of his Clear Pricing Plan because very few providers would agree to his drastic reductions. On the other hand, even though the Republicans in the legislature lack the votes to override Gov. Cooper’s veto of their budget, they refuse to negotiate until he removes Medicaid expansion from consideration.
Both the treasurer and GOP legislators fail to acknowledge that doctors and hospitals must pass the costs of treating the uninsured on to those who are insured. Medicaid expansion would address this problem by providing insurance for as many as 626,000 North Carolinians with incomes below 133% of the poverty level. The federal government would fund 90% of the cost by giving the state $36.1 billion over the next decade.
Our fellow citizens and our economy would both benefit from Medicaid expansion. Moreover, doctors and hospitals should be more willing to negotiate with Treasurer Folwell if they could be guaranteed Medicaid reimbursement.
Such a compromise might serve us until we address the immoral inequities in health care through Medicare for All.
Denise Baker
Greensboro
Transgender rights is an issue with no merit
Regarding the article on transgender rights (July 24): Why must we be plagued with these people and their excessive, unmerited demands on our lives? Gov. Cooper is just as maddening as they are. In fact, in one sense he is worse. All he wants from them is their vote. To think he actually agrees to allowing transgender people to enter a restroom of their choosing. When will it end?
I cannot fathom why anyone with any scrap of self-respect would choose this unattractive lifestyle. However, I do pray for them on a daily basis.
Jacqueline Stockard
Greensboro
Of course not, dear
I have just three words in response to Diane Parnell’s claim (letter, Aug. 9) that Trump is anything but racist: Bless your heart.
Deby Simmerson
High Point