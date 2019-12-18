Maybe Trump should do the apologizing?
I’m sorry Mitch Childress was “deeply offended” by Allen Johnson’s Sunday column (letter, Dec. 17).
However, I’m astounded he thinks an apology is due to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump. Pulling just a few insults from a list by The New York Times (“The 598 People, Places and Things Donald Trump Has Insulted on Twitter”) Trump has called women “nasty,” “dumb as a rock,” “kooky,” “ugly,” “a clown” and “dogs.”
He has insulted and disparaged five-star generals, former presidents and their wives, and leaders of our allied nations. He has demeaned the FBI, CIA, the Foreign Service and all of its employees. Melania and her “Be Best” neglects to acknowledge her own husband’s bullying while calling out people who simply mentioned her son’s name. The hypocrisy of this president, his wife, his administration, as well as his followers is appalling. Without apology, we’ll just impeach and subsequently vote out this woeful, narcissistic man.
Meg Huffman
Elon
Yes, business matters, but so do the people
Has anyone checked out the Kansas disaster recently?
In 2012 the Republican governor there implemented drastic tax cuts along with corresponding reductions in the state’s budget. In 2017, the Republican-controlled legislature overturned the tax cuts over the governor’s veto.
The state had dropped to 45th in the rankings of business-friendly states. Today, North Carolina is rated No. 3 in business-friendly environment due to a number of steps Gov. Cooper has taken to reverse some extreme positions taken during the former governor’s tenure along with some tax reductions implemented by the legislature.
However, the current tax proposals and other measures are a bridge too far.
The legislature has proposed a 4% tax reduction benefiting mostly corporations when North Carolina already is rated in the top echelon of business-friendly states. Worse, however, is reserving 4% of every budget for an unknown period of years for building medical schools, roads and other public buildings.
That’s like trying to build a home piecemeal without a mortgage.
North Carolina’s growth comes from two sources: taking care of business and taking care of our people. That’s Gov. Cooper’s message to all North Carolinians. Let’s support our governor and urge the legislature to work toward a compromise on this budget so we can take care of business and take care of our people.
Dan Mosca
Browns Summit
Liberal dog whistles are being blown, too
“Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.” — “The Who,” “Won’t Get Fooled Again”
As emergent groups struggle against oppression, inequality and discrimination, that struggle eventually becomes more about payback and supplanting and controlling the previous controllers.
In this effort inequality and discrimination are turned around in a “How do you like it,” vengeful fashion that ensures escalating division and animosity. We are seeing that now.
The emergent groups even adopt their own code words and dog whistles to identify their specific prejudices without actually saying it — words like “sensitivity” and “awareness,” aimed at another group with no intention of any dialogue. In HR departments, college admissions offices, Hollywood, the media and with career liberal bureaucrats, the single most-used anti-white code word is “diversity.” This word, unlike “equality,” stokes a fire of “whitelash,” a word coined on CNN on Election Night 2016.
Diversity is institutionalized racial preference and prejudice, the antithesis of equality. Total equality of opportunity, under the law, with no favoritism for anyone, is the only path to overcoming America’s original sin.
No payback — just forgiveness and going on together.
William Warner
High Point
President’s criticism of Thunberg is ironic
Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. President Trump lashed out, saying she needed to work on her “anger management problem.”
Is this the proverbial pot calling the kettle blacker?
Trump should pick on someone his own size — someone smaller with a closed mind and no soul.
Sherry A. Kelly
Greensboro
