The Republicans want to leave? Then let ’em.
I grew up in Brooklyn in the 1950s. We were a renegade family: Yankees fans.
I remember the period when the Dodgers announced their move to L.A. and well remember the response from some of my family members: “Trow da bums out. Who needs ’em?”
This comes to mind as the president threatens to move the 2020 Republican National Convention from Charlotte to another location.
I know cancellation represents a huge loss of revenue, but I am not a renegade North Carolinian.
Please, let them go. Please don’t look back.
Thousands of people in a “superspreader” environment, indoors, would fan out to restaurants, hotels, parking garages and then return to all of our states and territories.
The spike in corona cases that would follow is unthinkable. Please, “trow ’em out” now. Our community health depends on it.
A proud North Carolinian for 54 years ...
Christine Merriman
Greensboro
If you get COVID virus, who takes care of you?
Tonight, I look at the news showing a lot of people on beaches and at parties ignoring the wearing of masks and staying 6 feet apart. I then see a woman at a ReOpen NC rally who says she should be allowed to be responsible for her own health, not the government.
What is so sad to me is the lack of concern these people have for other people. But, it was the woman’s statement about being allowed to be responsible for her own health, though, that really showed a lack of concern for others. By being responsible for her own health, what do think she will do if she gets home and starts running a high fever, has a dry cough, is having a hard time breathing and gets very weak? Is she just going to her bedroom to lie down and wait for it to pass, or do you think she might relieve herself of some of the responsibility and call a doctor or go to the hospital?
Surely not, because she wants to be allowed responsible for her own health, doesn’t she?
Would she have any concern for the medical staff putting themselves at risk for her?
Lee A. Gable
Greensboro
All better now?
My response to Marc A. Thiessen (May 28) and others who agree that the COVID-19 lockdown has served it purpose: “... And yet the numbers of related hospitalizations is rising.”
Mary Brittain
Summerfield
Spoiled Americans don’t know suffering
My Asian daughter-in-law, watching crowds of revelers on beaches and armed “Open America” protesters at state capitols made a short, but poignant observation. I will first explain that she and most of her family survived the “Killing Fields” of Cambodia and spent her middle childhood years in squalid refugee camps in Thailand before coming to this country.
She commented: “Those Americans are spoiled. They don’t know the world. They don’t know what some people have to do to stay alive.” She is happy to safely stay home, eat, sleep, enjoy her family and count her blessings.
Sherry A. Kelly
Greensboro
I’ve got another entry for the COVID glossary
Let’s add “covidiots” to Charles Davenport’s list (“A glossary of the coronavirus,” May 17), designating persons of neo-fascist leanings who believe the myriad lies our trash-scrounging president twits — whoops — tweets, who mock and disparage our health professionals, who applaud plugs for ineffective and potentially fatal medications and treatments, and who place their “freedom” to be fools above the health and safety of fellow citizens.
Covidiots’ willingness to self-identify by going bare-faced in public places, dressing in their quaint, quasi-military costumes and red caps, and congregating oblivious to social distancing helps me understand whom to avoid and where to deny my custom.
As for our president, Baby DonnieJohnnie, it’s all about “I,” but his words and deeds show that his “I” stands for immaturity, ignorance, irresponsibility and incompetence.
His failure to plan and act has cost thousands of American lives. This feckless president claims powers he doesn’t have, fails to use the powers he does have, and tries to impose an absolute right to lie by making the dregs of his egomaniacal world view impervious to fact-checking.
As the situation in Minneapolis shows, our WOPRAT (Worst President of All Times) seldom finds a problem he can’t make worse.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.