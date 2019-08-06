We need leadership, not prayers, from D.C.
Sens. Burr and Tillis:
Innocent blood pools on the Senate floor. It drips from the hands of every U.S. senator who has taken the NRA’s red herring bait, which claims that Second Amendment fidelity precludes banning assault-style war weapons and their high-capacity magazines in civilian hands.
Absolutely not so! Furthermore, there are myriad legal, commonsense solutions to help stem the bloody tidal wave that over washes our land. Time and again I have implored you to action. Time and again I have gotten your pat-on-the-head, brush-off replies. You are no longer bystanders. By your inaction those who toe the party line have become complicit in the slaughter. The proof? Dayton’s nine killed and 27 injured in less than 30 seconds.
Enough of your placebo “thoughts and prayers”; we need instead your outrage and leadership. For God’s sake and for ours, brace up your moral courage, incline your ear to the whispers and shouts of your conscience, and start immediately to derail this tragic era of obscene carnage. At a bare minimum, join the charge today to ban assault weapons and their lethal add-ons. Act. Act now!
E. Jackson Harrington Jr.
Greensboro
Don’t let tragic events cloud your judgment
To all concerned:
I’m writing as a rational individual, not as an emotional wreck. I have empathy for the victims of the weekend’s violence. However, with that said, the guns were not the problem — unless you believe a toothbrush is guilty of tooth decay. They are both inanimate objects without a mind, or mouth.
Things don’t kill, people kill. If your toothbrush talks to you or your gun speaks to you, get help. Calling guns the problem is like you driving your car down the road, seeing a crowd of people on a corner, and your car telling you to run them down. Does this make any sense or are you emotionally blind and only see a political slant?
Toothbrushes, cars and guns are not the problem; it’s a hate thing, and mental thing. Unfortunately, both sides to a certain degree provoke such.
Jeff Spangler
Greensboro
Budd, Fox, et al., are cowards on gun issue
The definition of a coward is “ a person who lacks the courage to do unpleasant things.”
Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx, other Republicans in the House and Senate, and Trump are by definition cowards. They will not pass meaningful legislation to prevent gun violence. Not just one person shooting and killing another that occurs daily in America, but the mass shootings that now occur weekly and are a part of normal life in America.
Passing meaningful legislation to prevent mass shootings is unpleasant and requires courage. Our leaders have shown time and time again that they are cowards.
Greg Clark
High Point
GOP need to face what it is becoming
I hope all Republicans read Jennifer Rubin’s column “GOP is shrinking itself into oblivion” (Aug. 3). Rubin, a neo-conservative Republican, blasts Trump and his followers as “moral cowards” who “overwhelmingly support Trump, knowing (or willfully denying) that he’s a racist, a liar and a bully.”
She says the current Republican Party is irredeemable —“A party so thoroughly corrupted and devoid of intellectual and moral integrity cannot be rescued from itself.” Trump supporters will probably dismiss Rubin as a traitor, but, folks, she is one of your own, not some left wing Democrat. And also note Republicans like Congressman Will Hurd are not running again because of Trump and the racism in the party. Hurd is one of nine who have already announced they are stepping down. I am so glad that some Republicans are finally waking up to the cancer in their party. If only Mark Walker and Thom Tillis had this kind of courage.
James Bennett
Greensboro
Trump isn’t perfect; he isn’t racist, either.
Saturday’s article by Jennifer Rubin called President Trump a racist seven times and Republicans “irredeemable,” which seems similarly denigrating to “deplorables,” and continued the “go back” controversy. On Sunday, the Rev. Jeff Paschal also condemns the president, proclaims “racism” and furthers the “go back” story. Granted, the president is not perfect, and neither was Moses, or any other human being. But I believe the president’s comments had nothing to do with race.
Maybe I understand this from my experience. In high school, my business law teacher asked me to leave his class when I did not express my viewpoint courteously. My actions were negatively affecting the entire class. I left class, later apologized to the teacher and promised that I would not do it again so I could return to class. With shame, I had come to admit that the teacher was right and realized that I had created my own embarrassing consequence. It was not about me being political or victimized; it was about the teacher doing his job, and all students doing their part by accepting the teacher’s authority and respecting others for a common good. This situation had nothing to do with my race or the teacher’s race.
Randal Romie
Greensboro