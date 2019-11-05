Hagan and Showfety touched many in city
This is a sad, sad week for the Greensboro community. The loss of Kay Hagan and Steve Showfety has touched the hearts of thousands here. I feel truly blessed to have known both of them for decades.
Thirty years ago, when former Congressman Rich Preyer and I were co-chairman of the bond campaign to expand the Greensboro Coliseum and build the new downtown public library, Steve was the fundraising chairman. Without his incredible dedication and leadership the Greensboro Coliseum would not be what it is today.
I was also honored by working with Kay Hagan on Jim Hunt’s gubernatorial campaign. Her incredible intelligence, commitment and dedication to our community and the state as a whole led to her fabulous political career in both the N.C. Senate and U.S. Senate. She is a role model for us all.
We all pray for their families as they experience the loss of these loved ones. But these families must certainly feel great pride in the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals and their service to our community.
Mike Solomon
Greensboro
Time to stop torturing animals for research
Every day, upwards of 60,000 dogs are being tortured to death in animal testing and research, most of it utterly unnecessary and frivolous. Perhaps 100 million various animals die this way every year. We are the only advanced nation on Earth which allows this atrocity of torture and mutilation and death. It needs to stop!
For starters, Sens. Tillis and Burr must vote for the “Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act”, S. 479. It is only a beginning but a necessary first step.
For me, this is a “make or break” act. I will never support or vote for any politician who does not support this act and end torturing animals to death for profit. Most efforts in recent years have been “Trumped” by the greed of those who practice animal abuse. The pun is intended because our president is one of the abusers. For him money is everything, which is why I have given up on him (and remember the Kurds?).
He will need to sign this act, of course, but first Tillis and Burr must vote decency over greed and torture. Let them know what you think.
Robert Gaines
Greensboro
Burr and Tillis should stand up to Trump
How can Sens. Burr and Tillis sit there and watch Trump destroy our nation’s credibility in the world? My elected officials are supporting the betrayal of the best fighters we had against ISIS, forcing 500,000 people to leave or die when the Turkish fighters get to them.
ISIS will pop right back up again because we are not there to ensure its imprisoned fighters stay locked up. My senators must know this will grow future generations of Kurds who know only the hate of America and our betrayal of their fathers and grandfathers. Trump is ruining life south of our border and fostering hate across this country.
Sens. Burr and Tillis should be very afraid. I urge them to stop this man and make him resign — now.
Randy Orloff
Greensboro
Bill would prevent overfishing in N.C.
Fishing for fun and business is critical to North Carolina. Having more fish available benefits commercial and recreational fishing markets, as well as related tourism.
Unfortunately, populations of six commercially important species (croaker, spot, kingfish, flounder, striped mullet and bluefish) are in decline, especially from overfishing. N.C. House Bill 483, “Let Them Spawn Before They Are Gone,” has recently passed the House of Representatives.
It will be taken up by the Senate in the spring of 2020 and must pass if the plunge in marine fish is to be halted.
HB 483 addresses fish stocks that have “historically provided tremendous commercial and recreational opportunities that no longer exist due to overfishing.” It sets size limits prohibiting removal of juvenile fish before they are large enough to spawn. The way fish are caught by commercial and recreational fishing, along with shrimp trawling, is not just a coastal issue.
Regulating our fisheries will help grow North Carolina’s economy and ecology.
Jenny Sab and Hadi Soufi
Greensboro
