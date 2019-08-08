El Paso killings were a terrorist act, period
Call it what it is.
It is a lie to call the El Paso shooter and many others a mental health issue. It is more often a terrorist issue. They are waging a war, and in that respect no different from any other terrorist.
Timothy McVeigh, who blew up a building in Oklahoma City in 1995, was a terrorist. The members of al-Qaida who flew planes into buildings were terrorists. The El Paso shooter appears to be a terrorist.
It was the same mission — to kill innocents — with different tools.
Hatred is not a mental illness. There are shooters with mental illness, but it is a lie to lump them together, more about not dealing with the issues.
Would you call the KKK’s history of violence a mental health problem (or a video game issue)?
James Franz
Greensboro
The president can’t have it both ways
Mr. President, you cannot speak hatefully and divisively and then disavow the consequences.
Congressmen Budd and Walker and Sens. Tillis and Burr are cowards for not standing up against your words and your tactics.
How many dead people will there be before they do?
Reid Phillips
Greensboro
We are not asking the right questions
In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, politicos, pundits and commentators wrung their hands asking the same old hackneyed questions trying to determine what went wrong. Was there a history of mental illness? Did anyone notice anything suspicious? Why didn’t someone alert authorities? Was it a hate crime? And the increasingly absurd question: What could have been the shooter’s motive?
Not surprisingly, the NRA’s has rolled out (“PBS Newshour,” Aug. 5) its standard argument: that had more people present there been armed, the carnage could have been prevented. This is belied by the fact that, in Dayton, even when trained police officers, once they engaged the shooter, killed him almost immediately, it was only after he had shot and killed nine and wounded 27.
And here’s the thing: It took the killer only 60 seconds to carry out the massacre.
How was this possible? “How?” is the question that needs to be asked and which many in Congress evade. How he did it, police say, was that he fired a combat-grade, semi-automatic assault weapon with an attached high-capacity magazine with 100 bullets in it. Period.
Joe Moran
Durham
Impeachment would not remove Trump
Two recent (Aug. 1) letters express a deep and justifiable concern regarding the results of impeaching President Trump: namely, the accession of Vice President Pence to the office of president. Because impeachment is currently very much in the public eye and being considered by the U.S. House, I think it is necessary to cite the following:
U.S. Constitution: Article I, Section 3, sixth paragraph: “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. … When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.”
Moscow Mitch McConnell’s Republican Senate is not going to come up with “two thirds of the Members present” to convict President Trump.
Let’s consider the last presidential impeachment: that of President Bill Clinton. The Senate failed to convict and he went on to finish his second term. We will never know if he could have been re-elected.
However, President Trump, if impeached, will go on to finish his term and we will know in November 2020 if he can be re-elected.
Francis J. Coyle
Greensboro
It would benefit us all to end global poverty
I am working as a political affairs ambassador with The Borgen Project to advocate and lobby U.S. congressional leaders for the reduction of global poverty. The Borgen Project is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to make global poverty a stronger focus of U.S. foreign policy.
Through my internship, I have been able to connect with numerous other passionate people who likewise want to change the world for the better.
Throughout the world, widespread poverty exists due to lack of opportunities. Developing other countries will enable the U.S. to operate in a way that provides numerous benefits. Fact: 95% of the population resides outside of the U.S. so we will be widening the consumer market for U.S. goods, and thus creating more jobs.
Having more jobs open due to higher demand will begin boosting our economy. Helping other countries out of extreme poverty will allow us to create more allies.
Two of our top trade partners were once recipients of U.S. foreign aid. Reducing poverty will, in turn, improve national security. Poverty causes instability in government leadership due to the emergence of authoritarian regimes.
The International Affairs Budget will award us this opportunity.
Sarah Clark
High Point