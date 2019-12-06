Foreign aid would address border crisis
Folks should look at https://tinyurl.com/yyxpqo5x . It’s a factual comparison of the theory of foreign aid versus sanctions, ridicule and brazen hatred being focused on people leaving Central America to come here.
You would leave your home too if the environment was as bad as many communities down there are. They would rather stay home but there is desperate poverty, police oppression, corruption and violent lawlessness in many areas.
Let me quote former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.): “In my years in the U.S. Senate and in treating patients in developing countries around the world, I have consistently found that our foreign assistance is not simply an altruistic gift but a strategic investment that benefits our own citizens. It strengthens economies and creates new trading partners, stabilizes governments and diminishes havens for terrorism, reduces the spread of global disease, and shows America at its best.”
That’s not what your (evangelical, excluding Trump) White House wants to do at all.
They are working against reality and Christian teaching, and everything will get worse.
Stop this stubborn ignorance.
John C. Miller
Randleman
People like Pitts keep this country divided
To Mr. Leonard Pitts — and I use the prefix “Mr.” loosely:
You and people like you are the reasons why this country is so torn apart. You talk about disgusted Republicans (column, “An open letter to you privately disgusted Republicans,” Dec. 5). I am not a disgusted Republican.
I wonder how many disgusted Democrats there are — probably more than there are disgusted Republicans.
You Democrats want to impeach President Trump for using the president’s office for personal and political gain. I do not know of any presidents other than Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama who have truly gained personally from being in the White House.
After unfortunately reading your article, I turn the page only to see in bold print the headline, “Survey: 67,000 more jobs added in November.”
Leonard, get a job.
Jess Grassi
Greensboro
Democrats hurt their own case with hatred
The female law professor from Stanford (Pamela Karlan), who supposedly was a constitutional expert witness on impeachment at the House committee hearing, exposed such an obvious hatred for President Trump — including making Barron Trump the punch line of a joke — that every word of her testimony is suspect.
Herein lies the reason Democrats and the media will lose on impeachment and the election and everything else.
Hatred for Trump makes them abandon reason and to overreach and pile on, destroying their credibility and making even legitimate claims suspect.
Consider an exaggerated summary of a transcript, closed-door hearings, barred exculpatory witnesses, charges of intimidation of witnesses and obstruction of Congress and the rarely used emoluments clause.
In a state of deluded hatred, they think all of this will strengthen their hand, but it actually exposes the process as a partisan sham which reasonable people will tune out like a game that starts 21-0 with crooked officials.
They then expect the media will report the score like a real game, and America will be persuaded.
A fair, two-sided process that doesn’t include Schiff’s deceptions and abuse of power, just like the charges aimed at Trump, would certainly persuade more Americans — maybe even me. Sadly, no chance of that.
William Warner
High Point
Professor made case against impeachment
It was both humorous and painful to watch the House Judiciary Committee’s odious passion play the other day when they paraded before the cameras a panel of three bitterly partisan and imperious law professors lecturing us on why President Trump must be removed from office.
The depth of their hatred and anger was obvious. In fact, one of these clowns used a clearly planned disgustingly gutter dig at Trump’s son in response to a question from a Democrat congresswoman.
All they offered were their opinions but the facts didn’t add up. The fourth witness, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley (a Democrat who voted for Bill Clinton and Obama) presented the most compelling argument against impeachment.
For those of you who would like to hear Turley’s opening statement, (“This is wrong. Being mad is no basis for impeachment”) please go to https://tinyurl.com/tgr5jj3.
This entire exercise is a pitiful shame and farce. The Democrats should be careful what they wish for. Make America Great Again. Trump 2020.
Fred Gregory
Greensboro
