Protesting nurse deserved better
As a fellow nurse with 34 years of experience, I would like to applaud Amber Brown and other health care workers who went to Raleigh for a peaceful protest last week. Amber went because she wants to protect patients and the public from more exposure to the deadly coronavirus. It was terrible enough for the counterprotesters to treat health care workers with such disrespect by screaming at them and not respecting social-distancing rules.
Then a few counterprotesters had to sink even lower by attacking Amber’s appearance. I would like to tell those counterprotesters that, when you become our patients, we will still treat you with respect and dignity. We will not make fun of your weight or remind you that many of your own self-imposed health habits have high mortality rates. We will be there to protect you, to provide you care with professionalism. We will do anything possible to help you heal and return to your loved ones. The next time someone wants to harass a health care worker, please think about this. Treat us with the dignity and respect that we give our patients every day. Amber is a true hero. Treat her as such.
Lynne Bailey
Greensboro
Pandemic shouldn’t be a political issue
Regarding the article by Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Jones on reopening the states (April 26): I cringed as he politicized the pandemic. The pandemic is neither Republican nor Democrat. It cannot be compared to a World War, as he did. He also pits politicians against scientists and doctors, who are trying to explain what a pandemic virus is and how it spreads. No one is surrendering power to scientists.
I would much rather listen to the experts than people like Jones, who is making the pandemic a divisive issue. Of course we have rights, but common sense should prevail.
Gail White
Browns Summit
Reality show created Trump’s bogus image
Mark Burnett created the Trump image that hoodwinked his electorate. As the producer of “The Apprentice,” Burnett crafted the image of Donald Trump as an excellent businessman with a proven track record, despite copious evidence to the contrary. Essentially, the Trump brand became real in the eyes of his electorate. The reality is that the show was edited and fabricated with no access to conflicting data. Consequently, people fell in love with, and voted for, the image/mirage that resulted.
When I growing up in the 1980s, there was a mass delusion that WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) was real wrestling. Of course, it was all orchestrated. There was no real competition; it was fictional entertainment presented as reality. Trump is no different. There was never any legitimate leadership. There were no real ethical business practices that honored employees and contracts.
Trump was only able to exist because Burnett, through “The Apprentice,” created the man they came to love. Sadly, Trump’s electorate was oblivious to what was happening; they couldn’t help themselves. The heavily edited mass Trump delusion continues through his denying of facts, his repeating of falsehoods and his catering to the fears of his electorate.
Tom Murray
Greensboro
The price of freedom
For those advocating and demonstrating for premature, medically ill-advised and socially irresponsible re-openings, I offer this rallying cry: “Give me liberty and give us all death.”
E. Jackson Harrington Jr.
Greensboro
Trump misstatements could kill Americans
President Trump called COVID-19 a Democratic hoax. He said that it was going to go away some day like a miracle, that we are very close to a vaccine (we are 1½ years away), and that we have better testing than all other countries (we have only done 2%). We got an incredibly late start, which has no doubt resulted in a countless number of deaths and now he acts as if he knows more than the medical professionals.
“I’ve been talking about hydroxychoroquine so much that a lot of people think I invented it. The fact that I’m not a doctor makes my ability to prescribe drugs that much more impressive” Trump said a while back. As a result, some people have died self-medicating on the drug and the FDA has just issued a warning against using it to treat COVID-19.
Now Trump has just stunned the public by suggesting that doctors should look into injecting people with disinfectant and that patients should maybe be treated with UV light. Lysol had to come out with a statement saying that disinfectants should never be administered into the human body.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
