Does Trump get that we’re in this together?
The words “We are all in this together” are heard often as COVID-19 spreads. Most people are doing their part to slow the virus’ spread as others put their lives at risk providing critical services.
President Trump does not seem to understand “all in this together.” His lack of leadership in establishing a national distribution system for medical equipment has states bidding against each other and, in some cases, against the federal government for supplies.
He treats the federal stockpile as his personal supply to give out to governors who support him and withhold from those who do not. Taxpayers paid for everything in the stockpile, and supplies should be given to areas most in need without political considerations.
Trump said, “We have given the governor of New York more than anybody has been given in a long time.”
Actually, he did not “give” the governor anything, unless he used his personal funds; he was doing his job, sending taxpayer-purchased supplies to help save lives in the area hardest hit by the virus.
The lives of New Yorkers are as valuable as lives in Florida or Michigan or any state. Distribution should be based on saving lives and not on governors begging, pleading, and properly thanking the president.
Sue Jezorek
High Point
So, you want to talk turkey about taxes?
This correspondence responds to Janice Wangard’s April 16 letter regarding taxes, stating erroneous conclusions. Turbotax easily circumvents the alternative minimum tax issues (unlike Schedule C).
Regarding the deficit, George H.W. Bush signed his appropriations bill, leading to annual deficits of $290 billion. Bill Clinton dug us out, with surpluses from 1998-2001. George W. Bush signed his 2002 appropriations bill, leading to an annual deficit of $412 billion.
Barack Obama inherited the 2008 recession due to lax banking practices, but recovered the economy. Trump’s irresponsible 2017 tax cuts, led by a majority-Republican Congress (not the “socialist” Democrats), gave gifts to corporations to bring American jobs back — and didn’t accomplish that. It increased the tax bracket for the working poor, and substantially decreased the tax rates for the middle class.
Tax cuts benefited this reader, getting substantial refunds in 2018-2019. Wangard’s 15% flat tax reaps even more refunds.
The annual federal deficit was $984 billion in 2019 according to the CBO; in three years Trump increased spending over revenues by 50% (not eliminating the national debt in eight years, as promised).
The pandemic drives mushrooming federal deficits, higher unemployment and business failures. Three Republican administrations were not fiscal conservatives, failing America.
Meredith Millard
Greensboro
New EPA rules pose threat to N.C.’s waters
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency just finalized a rule that leaves North Carolina’s waterways, like the Cape Fear River, more vulnerable to pollution and degradation and puts our drinking water at risk. The move strips federal protection away from thousands of North Carolina wetlands and streams — an unprecedented weakening of the Clean Water Act.
We’ve made such progress in cleaning up and protecting our waters; but all that progress will be at risk if nearby streams and wetlands become degraded and polluted. This “Dirty Water Rule” removes Clean Water Act protections for many streams that help provide drinking water to North Carolinians and millions of Americans across the country.
The Dirty Water Rule defies common sense, sound science and 50 years of bipartisan support for clean water. This is just plain wrong. Clean water is vital for our health, our way of life and for nature itself.
We cannot rest until protections for North Carolina’s waterways are restored.
Krista Early
Raleigh
Make the Chinese pay, literally, for pandemic
To U.S. Rep. Mark Walker:
Your recent news release holding China responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic caught my attention.
May I suggest that you help pass legislation that calls for the United States to refuse to pay down debt for the total cost to our country, both medical and financial, of this virus.
Perhaps $10 trillion should suffice.
I believe hitting them in their pocket would get their attention. We could consider it getting even.
Thomas E. Morris
Whitsett
Letter about protests provided ray of hope
Thank you for printing the letter (“This stinkin’ shutdown needs shutting down,” April 22) from John Dickey.
I was reminded of the rant of Danny DeVito in his 1996 movie “Matilda.” His character puts down his daughter’s first-grade teacher by calling college graduates “cesspool salesmen.”
More letters like this should give us moderately — perhaps even marginally — intelligent individuals hope of light at the end of the tunnel.
Ted Fix
Ruffin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.