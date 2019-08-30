Yes, ‘greed is good, ‘ for only a few of us
We’ve been told ‘survival of the fittest is natural law, that self-interest is our prime directive. But if that were true, we, as a species, would not have survived. New scientific studies have shown that we are also an altruistic species.
We are hard-wired to survive, but we are hard-wired to cooperate also. Without cooperation, we, in fact, cannot survive.
Two weeks ago, members of the Business Roundtable issued a statement that they have changed their focus, and that all stakeholders, not just shareholders, should now be considered in corporate decisions. The leaders who ran American businesses after World War II understood this. They knew they had to be mindful of their workers and their customers (often one and the same), that without their support, eventually those businesses would fail.
The economic philosophy that became ascendant in the 1980s, fathered by Milton Friedman, was that “shareholder value,” or stock price, was paramount in business decisions. This upside-down view has led to stagnant wages, lack of social mobility and income inequality.
It turned Wall Street from an engine of investment capital into a casino. The “greed is good” era has only been good for the top 1%.
Sandi Campbell
Siler City
Democrats actually hope for a recession
Here comes Chicken Little again.
Having failed with sky falling lies about collusion, obstruction, concentration camps, and racism, the Democrats/media have decided to now turn over their last hole card and go all in on defeating President Trump’s re-election: dark, ominous clouds of an impending recession.
Recessions are mostly not caused by mysterious economic forces, but by hundreds of millions of individual economic decisions made by investors and consumers based on their fears of recession and it thus becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.
So in headlining some obscure “warning signals,” media lay the groundwork for a campaign of scaring the economy into recession. Decisions like buying a house, car or new furniture; or going on vacation; or even day-to-day expenses can be influenced by these scare tactics.
But succeeding in bringing on recession to get rid of Trump once again exposes the Democrats’ disregard for their most loyal constituents. Those who just found a real job or a better job will suddenly have no job. Last hired, first fired.
Then the Democrats can blame it on Trump, all the while welcoming their most loyal supporters back to the world of multi-generational dependency. Just when they thought they were out, they get pulled back.
William Warner
High Point
Hold GOP accountable for enabling Trump
Consider:
- “For out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks” (Matthew 12:34).
- “You are known by the company you keep” (my mom).
- “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!” (Isaiah 5:20).
We have a president who cannot tell the truth, having amassed 12,000-plus lies and fabrications — who is boastful, conceited and without compassion.
We have a Republican Party that is complicit in supporting the destruction of our nation’s moral foundations.
We have writers who turn a blind eye and ignore this. They defend the words and actions of Donald Trump and his appointees as not being the evil actions that they are.
“Don’t believe your eyes and ears.”— D. Trump.
I support and concur with the conclusions of Pastor Jeff Paschal: You cannot be a Christian and support either Donald Trump or the current Republican Party. To do so is a direct contradiction and hypocrisy of the core principles of the faith. Therefore, no Republican should be elected to any office and those in place should be voted out.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
Adults have a chance to act on climate issue
As adults we are not responsible for how other people feel, nor for how they behave, nor for the outcomes of their behavior. However, we are responsible to each other and to future generations to support positive changes that benefit everyone. We meet this responsibility by creating and nurturing things that will outlast us.
We will have an opportunity soon to contribute to the success of the Youth Climate Strike on Sept. 20. Youths from around the world have been striking every Friday for the past year to bring increased attention to the global threats of climate change as well as to encourage adults to act in the best interest of future generations. On Sept. 20, we adults have been invited to strike, too.
Our participation can range from asking our friends to get involved to supporting political candidates, to making some noise in local media, to engaging in a public protest. Our best resource for becoming a supporter is 350.org. Additionally, we can encourage more young people to get involved in the upcoming climate strike. The best resource for youths is at ncarolina@youthclimatestrikeus.org.
Dortch Mann
Greensboro
