Chronic stupidity is spreading the virus
When I was growing up, my father all too often would counsel me with these words: “Listen, son, if you’re going to do something stupid, at least be smart about it.”
In the absence of a proven vaccine or advanced therapeutics, the only available COVID-19 containment measure is to be “smart” about social distancing, wearing masks and sanitizing.
Given the pandemic’s recent resurgence in the South and Southwest, it appears that “chronic stupidity” may well be the determinate preexisting condition for spreading, contracting, and perpetuating this disease. When the Supreme Court rules on whether to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), the justices need only consider the aforementioned preexisting condition to weigh the consequences of their decision.
Indeed, my father’s words have taken on a whole new meaning during these perilous and uncertain times.
Howard S. Becker
Greensboro
Does the president not know on purpose?
The recent news about Russia providing bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan and President Trump’s claim that he wasn’t informed got me thinking.
Perhaps his strategy regarding daily intelligence briefings is to not read them because that provides him with a plausible explanation for his inaction. It has been said that, in this instance, he avoided having to take measures that might harm the interests of President Putin.
There is a similarity relative to COVID-19. President Trump seems to avoid reading reports from medical professionals that require crafting a virus strategy (something other than pretend the virus problem is overstated and hope for the best).
I’m not saying President Trump is a traitor to his country, although some may see it that way. (Lack of involvement in the Russian bounty situation places more American soldiers’ lives at risk.) We need our leader to digest information from various sources, make informed decisions and communicate a coherent strategy to the public.
President Trump appears to fall short of meeting any of these expectations.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
USMCA has created new jobs in Sanford
Lee County wishes to commend President Trump for his campaign commitment to replace the failed NAFTA with a better trade deal.
Due to his extensive bipartisan work with Congress, President Trump passed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that creates up to 589,000 jobs. Four-hundred-sixty of those jobs will soon arrive here in Lee County. By overhauling NAFTA, the USMCA rebalances the rules of trade and investment in North America. USMCA creates an increase in the demand for American aluminum. This encouraged Indian auto manufacturer Bharat Forge to invest more than $127 million in a Lee County aluminum forging mill creating those 460 jobs.
The USMCA is a 21st century trade agreement. Its innovative provisions will help grow the economy and support additional jobs in the United States, particularly in the manufacturing sector. It sets high standards in areas that are crucial to America’s continued growth, including manufacturing, digital trade, financial services, agriculture, and small business.
The administration and Congress worked tirelessly to strengthen the USMCA — further enhancing its protections for workers and the environment, including through strong new mechanisms to ensure those provisions are enforced.
Kirk Smith
Sanford
‘Rest of us’?
In examining Wayne Ford’s diatribe (letter, “Local leaders should listen to all citizens,” June 30), who is “the rest of us”?
Richmond Bernhardt
Greensboro
N.C. nursing homes still lack critical PPE
For four months, elected officials have known that nursing homes are a hotbed for COVID-19. And still today, North Carolina nursing homes and long-term care facilities face shortages of the personal protective equipment needed to protect residents and staff. With more than 50,000 residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities already dead, Congress cannot allow this disgrace to continue.
It is past time for our elected officials in Washington to ensure regular testing and sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment for residents and staff, daily public reporting of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and options for families to visit virtually with their loved ones. No one should face this struggle, and no state can combat this virus alone. Families want elected leaders to take action now to protect residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Mark Hensley
Greensboro
The writer is associate state director for AARP, Triad Region.
