Bus driver shortage is unfair to GCS students
Soar to Greatness ... unless you take the bus.
For much too long the bus driver shortage for Guilford County Schools has caused students to be late. When a bus does not arrive on time anxiety sets in. It is possible that when the student arrives to school he or she may have missed breakfast or collaborative work with classmates or an academic before-school activity. In the afternoon a parent becomes anxious when the bus has not yet arrived and the after-school appointment must be cancelled. Disappointment abounds and trust is broken.
Yet these same students and parents are to faithfully prepare for rounds of testing that will demonstrate improvement in math and reading scores. If the district wants to improve test scores it first must fix the transportation problem.
As parents we must make this demand upon our elected officials: Enough is enough. All children have the right to safe and reliable bus transportation under federal law. It is beyond time that Guilford County Schools adhere to the law.
Donna Ward
Greensboro
Trump intimidates witness in real time
On live television, during the House testimony of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Nov. 15, the citizens of the United States observed — in real time — an attempt by the president to intimidate a witness duly sworn in as part of a formal impeachment inquiry led by the House Intelligence Committee. Can there be any doubt that an impeachable offense was committed by Trump as he continues to obstruct the investigation?
That is, unless Attorney General Barr should claim — as he has previously — that as long as the president is acting in public, he cannot be guilty of a crime!
However, the president has succeeded in making Marie Yovanovitch more credible as a witness in testifying about how Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, had engaged in an effort to “kneecap” her when she was serving in Ukraine. “McCarthyism”— named after former Sen. Joe McCarthy in the early 1950s — was distinguished by attacks upon officers of the State Department and the Department of Defense for disloyalty to the U.S.
President Dwight Eisenhower was having none of that. Ultimately, the senator from Wisconsin was discredited, and on Dec. 2, 1954, the Senate voted 67–22 to censure McCarthy, effectively eradicating his influence.
Trump’s calumny — slander — committed against Yovanovitch during her appearance before Congress, is conclusively discredited!
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
Teach them to think, not what to think
Regarding the recent incident in which a conservative N.C. State student was sprayed with paint: Please share with all N.C. State officials, from the chancellor on down, that there are folks out here in these United States of America who don’t think that political correctness is necessarily always the first consideration. The university environment is (was) a place to “learn things” and there might be more than one point of view on a given issue.
We are so fortunate to live in the greatest country the world has ever known and this was not achieved by groupthink prompted by those who are tasked to teach our children and young adults. The inculcation that these young, unsophisticated minds are subjected to is deplorable. They should be taught to think, not how they should think.
My disappointment when observing supposedly educated recent graduates is too frequent. There are things that matter and things that matter less, and they cannot discern the difference. That is absolutely your fault. College is not a place to learn a particular ideology, but a place to learn to choose such after applying discernment. No one has to agree with me to be my friend. Think about that.
Sent with the respect some of you do not deserve,
Rich Carrera
Greensboro
We need to better invest in our schools
Kudos the Guilford Education Alliance for its efforts to inform the community about the success of our public schools. I took part in the GEA’s 2019 Principal for a Day event at Greensboro College Middle College where I saw firsthand students learning from compassionate and thoughtful teachers.
I trust that Guilford County’s Board of Commissioners recognizes the value our public schools bring to the region by nurturing the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, scientists, doctors, educators, artists and more — some of whom I met as “principal for a day.” And I certainly hope today’s students make their impact on our world by establishing their careers and families here in Guilford County.
But there’s no way to guarantee the ongoing success of our community without better investment in Guilford County Schools, where many buildings are in critical need of rehab and replacement over the coming decade to the tune of $1.5 billion. Let’s get to work creating the school system we want to see in 2030. We can start by increasing county funding next year for facility enhancements and educator salaries. Ramping up financial support for our public schools signals to young people that we are committed to their futures.
Eric Townsend
Greensboro
