Trump made this case in his very own words
According to the Federal Elections Commission, it is illegal for any person to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign nation in connection with a U.S. election.
When asked by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos if he would accept foreign information on a political opponent, President Trump replied, “If somebody called from a country, Norway, (and said) ‘We have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”
In his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said, “I would like you to do us a favor, though.” This favor included announcing an investigation into Joe Biden.
When a White House reporter asked, “What do you want Zelensky to do?” Trump replied, “If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens. Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”
The facts are hiding in plain sight. Simply put, Trump is soliciting foreign interference into the 2020 election, an illegal attempt to undermine our elections in order to help his reelection. Trump has to be stopped before he destroys our democracy. Waiting for the 2020 elections may be too late.
Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, you must put country before party.
William Dudley
Greensboro
Trump should explain why he is innocent
Why doesn’t Donald Trump explain his innocence rather than attack his accusers? Or produce people like Rudy Giuliani, Rick Perry, Don McGahn and Mike Pompeo to exonerate him?
If Trump did nothing wrong, why can’t he get his story straight?
First he said, “It never happened, I didn’t delay anything.” He did.
Then he changed to “Well, it did happen,” but, “Why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?”
Trump said “No quid pro quo!” but Gordon Sondland, his ambassador and a guy who donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, said, “Of course there was a quid pro quo!” “Everyone was in on it.”
Mick Mulvaney eventually admitted the truth. “We did it and we do that all the time. Get over it!”
Finally, how is this for political gain? If the president is convicted, Mike Pence is president.
How would you feel if a President Cory Booker or President Elizabeth Warren called China and asked them to manufacture a scandal to smear a GOP nominee? This is not a sham; it’s a constitutional crisis.
Brad Schamp
Archdale
Here’s how to close school funding gap
Regarding the use of surplus funds to cover raises for Guilford County Schools bus drivers and some additional county employees:
Really want to help school money problem?
- Cut all executive salaries back to $85,000 maximum.
- Reduce the need for bus service, which does nothing for education.
- Put the teachers in charge totally.
Executive actions only add stumbling blocks to an already full dance card. Stop running schools like prisons; they can bring great joy when students know they are not just a number.
Dan Whitfield
Greensboro
The writer is a former teacher.
Surprise. NYT’s Brooks raises good points
The New York Times columnist David Brooks spoke recently in Winston-Salem. It was encouraging, and a bit surprising, to find that he favors:
- A low minimum wage, therefore less job loss.
- Private health care.
- A smaller welfare state.
He seems to understand, as does Shelby Steele, that accusations and continual reminders of past racism have become a racket, from which political and racial demagogues feed themselves rather well. Mr. Brooks sees that self-respect can’t be handed out like a welfare check, and that choices like single-motherhood and drugs are indeed the causes of poverty.
His are what some call “bourgeois” values, and they have served America rather well.
Richard Merlo
Elkin
The intent to commit a crime is still a crime
If you or I were to walk into a bank, pull out a gun and demand a bag of money, we’d still be guilty of armed robbery, even if we didn’t get to walk away with a single cent. The fact that we didn’t get what we came for doesn’t reduce the severity of the crime. No one is above the law, and no one gets to walk away from culpability by claiming that he failed to accomplish what he set out to do.
If President Trump walks away without impeachment — a minimal consequence, at best, after having committed multiple violations of his oath of office — then our laws and our Constitution will have lost all meaning, and our democracy is reduced to nothing more than just another in a long history of con jobs and “deals” by a shameless and unrepentant snake oil salesman.
Vicki Ryder
Durham
