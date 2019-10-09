Trump’s dictatorial reign needs to end
Someone should tell our beleaguered president that leadership entails keeping people united during hard times (like the ones he’s created), so opposing sides can sit down and work things out.
Instead, his idea of leadership is to pit voters, constituents, families and neighbors against each other because it’s his way or no way. This is how a so-called leader becomes a dictator.
Trump is destined to meet a similar fate as past dictators if his party doesn’t convince him to curb his vile behavior.
JFK said it best: “Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” Trump’s idea is to “Ask what can you do for me, or else!”
Such divisive, mean-spirited braying by our president that, if he is impeached, there will be another Civil War, is not the way to go. We don’t need a dictator to lead with derisive, divisive, scandal-ridden agendas.
Impeachment is the first step to get us back to some sense of sanity.
Herb Stark
Mooresville
What do Democrats stand for? Here’s a list.
The Democrats say they are the loving, tolerant, caring party of the people.
Sounds like something I would like to be part of, but before I do, I would like to know the requirements. The only ones I’ve found so far is that you have to hate Trump with all your heart, be willing to let newborns die, and hate everything America stands for.
To be a Democrat, I’d need to know if they have a list of whom among my fellow Americans to boycott, harass, shame, attack, silence and destroy because they have different ideals. Which lies and conspiracy theories do I push?
But I know they will welcome me with open arms, hugs and kisses because I am an American. The only flaw on my 74-year record is that I voted for Trump once.
David Burke
Greensboro
Trudy Wade’s legacy? A $425,000 legal bill.
“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”
It is a very appropriate and timely bit of sage advice, now that we Guilford County taxpayers have received the $425,000 legal bill for then-state Sen. Trudy Wade’s shenanigans in 2015 (Short Stack, Oct. 7).
We need to be reminded of this, over and over, if we get any hint of Ms. Wade running for elective office again.
Pay attention, Republicans, Democrats and independents.
Bill Fullington
Greensboro
Duke Energy should recycle more fly ash
In the Oct. 3 article “EPA coal ash proposal would lessen restrictions” I see no direct reference to fly ash, the dominant, beneficial component of coal ash.
Fly ash, among other uses, can serve as a direct substitute/replacement for some of the Portland cement in concrete, gypsum and similar products. Fly ash can be easily extracted from the exhaust stream of coal combustion and is more economical and environmentally friendly to produce than regular Portland cement.
When fly ash is extracted from coal ash, less bottom ash, which is more likely to contain potentially hazardous materials, remains. It can be disposed of in lined pits away from water sources, thus lessening the coal ash disposal problem.
A predecessor to Duke Energy, Carolina Power & Light, decades ago pioneered in the beneficial use of fly ash at its Roxboro plant. CP&L furnished fly ash to a number of wallboard manufacturers near Roxboro for use in gypsum.
This, along with other uses of fly ash— such as, in Sioux City, Iowa, building two huge concrete silos for storing excess fly ash produced in the winter for use during the summer construction season — were reported at the time of the February 2014 Dan River spill.
Yet, coal ash containing fly ash continued to be placed in wet pits. We even imported coal ash from places such as China and India, despite the difficulty of extracting fly ash from wet coal ash.
In view of the value of fly ash and the coal ash disposal problem, it appears prudent to adopt the practice of extracting fly ash from coal ash in the exhaust stream more widely.
Several companies have equipment and systems for doing this.
Harry Clapp
Greensboro
The right priority
In light of the present urgent political events calling into question Donald Trump’s performance vis-a-vis Ukraine, whatever happened to 1 Thessalonians 5:22: “Abstain from the appearance of all evil”?
All of you Trumpista evangelicals better get with the Jesus program, instead of the MAGA program.
Charles Craig Royal
Lexington
