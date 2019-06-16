Wisdom of Iroquois still applies today
The Constitution of the Iroquois Nations was ratified in 1722. Its democratic ideals, including individual liberties and separation of powers, are believed by some historians to have been an inspiration to Benjamin Franklin, James Madison and other framers of the U.S. constitution.
In fact, in 1988 Congress passed Resolution 331, recognizing the influence of the Iroquois Constitution upon the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
It is speculated that our sitting president has not read the U.S. Constitution, nor have most American citizens. All of us, including Mr. Trump, might benefit from reading Article 28 of the Constitution of the Iroquois Nations, in which the people dictate the necessary qualities and responsibilities of a leader, in this document crafted almost 300 years ago. Among them are:
“Neither anger nor fury shall find lodgement in your mind, and all your words and actions shall be marked with calm deliberation. In all your deliberations, in your efforts in lawmaking, and in official acts, self-interest shall be cast into oblivion. Look and listen for the welfare of the whole people and have always in view not only the present but also the coming generations.”
Gary Fischer
Greensboro
Let’s protect women’s access to health care
When I was pregnant with my youngest son, Elias, I was told at 16 weeks that if I continued my pregnancy, I was risking my own death and leaving my sons and husband without me. “If it comes down to it,” my care team asked, “Do you want us to save you or your unborn child?”
My husband did not get to make that decision — only I could make that decision. Despite my infinite love for my children and family, I made the decision for doctors to save my baby — if they could not save us both. This experience has shaped my views and policy positions on abortion rights.
I reject the premise that one must be either pro-life or pro-choice. I am proudly both.
With the rise of back-door attempts at overturning Roe v. Wade across several states, I believe that it is imperative for Congress to enact federal protection of women’s rights to reproductive health care and access to abortion.
This federal law should prohibit states from enacting unnecessary authorizations for women to access treatment or defunding Planned Parenthood and Community Health Centers that provide access to care.
Erica Smith
Gaston
Trump is tweeting while the Earth burns
Every day I watch the news and feel as if I am living in a science-fiction movie: devastating storms with tornados and record breaking floods in one section of the country while other states suffer from record-setting heat waves and fires that engulf whole communities.
Worst of all is the incredible feeling of helplessness. We have an administration that is banning the public from knowing the truth about global warming. It keeps me up at night.
For all you naysayers who believe a man who does not even like to read instead of most scientists in the world, I almost envy you. When it is too late you will be screaming that we should have done something but for now you are living in denial.
As they say, ignorance is bliss.
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Teacher had special impact on graduate
An open letter to my grandson’s special education teacher, Mrs. Matich, at Western Guilford High School:
On June 7, my grandson walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma with honors. You were there to help him overcome his fear of being in front of a crowd.
Very few in the audience knew what an accomplishment that was, just his family, you and some school administrators. You were key to his success.
My family and I want to publicly acknowledge what a wonderful teacher you were in a field where more extensive teacher training is needed.
My grandson said he wanted to walk to receive his diploma and, since he rarely expresses such a wish, my daughter was determined to make it happen.
Now he says he wants to go to college despite the obstacles in his path. But now he knows he can overcome. Our eternal gratitude to you.
Wanda Pruett
Charlottesville, Va.
Why not count votes against candidates?
Watching the news the other night it occurred to me that many people vote for a candidate when they are actually voting against the other candidate. That’s when it hit me: Why can’t there be a way to vote exactly how you feel? To vote against someone instead of for. Isn’t that more accurate?
And when the votes are tallied, wouldn’t it be great to see how many anti-votes were cast? We might even see a negative total for some folks, which is exactly what they need to see.
Michael Oakley
Greensboro