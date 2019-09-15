Republican vote was a cheat and a disgrace
Republican State House representatives conspired to cheat the people of North Carolina out of a legitimate state budget last week. Republicans assured the Democrats there would be no votes while some members would be attending a 9/11 memorial. Shortly after they left the floor, a vote was held despite Democratic Rep. Deb Butler’s loud objections.
The governor’s veto was unjustly overturned by a vote of 55-9. For two months the Republicans have been trying to get three-fifths of the members to override the governor’s veto. There are 120 members in the House, 65 Republicans and 55 Democrats. If all members were present, 72 votes would be needed to overturn the veto. Little more than half of the House, mostly Republicans, was present for the vote as a result of the Republicans’ deception.
As a native New Yorker, I am bewildered and disgusted by these events. On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists murdered more than 3,000 Americans. On the anniversary of this horror, N.C. House Republicans exploited their memory to enact legislation that the people of North Carolina do not want.
This is not only a gross miscarriage of justice but a moral disgrace.
Jane Kraemer
High Point
Government should serve common good
There is a lot of confusion over the purpose of government. Is it to serve the people or is it to pass laws that benefit the few? In my opinion, President Kennedy got it backward when he stated, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”
I would argue that the goal of government should be to serve the common good. Put another way, it should provide for its constituents that which they cannot provide for themselves, both individually and collectively.
This would include such things as defense against aggressor nations, police and fire protection, assured adequate health care for all, the guarantee of a living wage for those willing to work (or who cannot and have no other means of support), an affordable education limited only by ability, and regulations that prevent corporations from exploiting consumers.
This does not make me a “socialist” or a “communist,” as some on the far right would label me — just a citizen demanding for our country what most Europeans have and appreciate, and when polled, are willing to pay higher taxes. Candidates who advocate this role for government deserve our vote this fall.
George Haeseler
Greensboro
Take it easy
I had a very close call today on Horse Pen Creek Road! The construction makes for very dangerous driving. Drivers need to slow down.
Mamie Leemon
Greensboro
Planned annexation hurts peace prospects
A recent article (“Netanyahu vows to begin annexing West Bank settlements,” Sept. 11) reports that, if re-elected, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would annex the Jordan Valley. The article concludes with this statement: “U.S. officials said Netanyahu had told them about his proposal ahead of time and that they had not raised any objections because they do not believe it will affect prospects for an eventual peace agreement.”
And I suppose we can infer from that statement that those unnamed “U.S. officials” are sniffing glue in their spare time.
Michael Freeman
Jamestown
You can support efforts to save pets
Nearly 56,000 savable pets were killed in North Carolina shelters last year simply because they didn’t have a safe place to call home. Shelters are overcrowded and when they can’t adopt or foster out pets fast enough, they are often burdened by the last resort: ending the lives of pets to make room for incoming animals.
No animal lover who works in a shelter should be put in the situation to have to make that painful decision.
So, what can you do to help end the problem?
Adopt, volunteer, or donate to your local shelter. Give a shelter pet a temporary break in your home when the shelter is full. Ask your shelter what it needs and spread the word on social media. Talk with local government officials and ask them to support programs that will save lives.
More than 70% of the pets dying in North Carolina shelters are cats. For this reason, getting legislation passed or changing local ordinance so shelters can implement and support TNR (trap, neuter and return initiatives) is imperative.
Find out where your county stands on progress toward becoming a no-kill community by visiting this interactive community lifesaving tool, https://bestfriends.org/2025-goal.
Makena Yarbrough
Lynchburg, Va.
The writer is Mid-Atlantic regional director for Best Friends Animal Society, which seeks to eliminate the homeless pet problem.
