Trump isn’t leveling with us about Iran
Once again, the president has created a crisis and is attempting to lie his way out. Proclaiming humanitarian reasons for calling off a retaliatory air strike, he blamed the military for his own ineptitude. As the pundits attempt to protect his image, America faces the threat of armed conflict in the Middle East. The events of June 20 should never have happened.
President Bush started, and Mr. Obama escalated, Operation Olympic Games, a program that destroyed one-sixth of Iran’s centrifuges. The Mossad joined the effort, but started a parallel assassination program in which the U.S. did not participate. All the while, Mr. Obama assembled a coalition and brokered the Iranian deal (JCPOA) in 2015. The Iranians agreed to cut their stockpile of uranium suitable for weapons production, lower uranium enrichment levels, restrict enrichment to one facility rather than two, and grant the International Atomic Energy Agency regular access to its nuclear facilities to monitor and verify compliance with the agreement. Dialogue, not armed confrontation, continued.
The JCPOA would not have prevented the Iranian government from achieving its nuclear aspirations, yet it has kept us safe from armed confrontation. May God save us from the GOP and the president.
John Dickey
Greensboro
Here’s a short quiz for the Trump faithful
A “yes” or “no” challenge for the Trump cult here. I am 100% sure that the gaggle that fawns over the president are incapable of a yes or no answer to five simple questions. All you Trump knob polishers, here’s your chance to show what you are truly made of. (Only yes or no answers.)
Is obstruction of justice a crime?
Is it appropriate for a man to pay off a porn star to keep her quiet about his cheating?
Would you hand $10,000 of your money to a man who bankrupted six companies, faced countless lawsuits, stiffed dozens of working people on their invoices, bragged about sexual assault and ask him to invest your money in one of his enterprises?
If Barack Obama had a hotel, would you be OK with him making millions of dollars from guests who had business with the White House?
If Barack Obama gave White House jobs to his kids, in-laws and personal friends and they all leveraged their positions to make millions would you be OK with that?
Stephen Peet
Greensboro
Faith-based decisions benefiting Chick-fil-A
Regarding your June 20 “Chick-fil- A” is defying fast-food slump” article: It’s interesting how “experts” can get it so wrong so often. From Trump’s election defeat of Hillary Clinton to the not-so-surprising success of Chick-fil-A. These “experts” continue to maintain that Chick-fil-A’s major “challenges include its faith-based decision to remain closed on Sundays” and “its management’s statements in opposition to same-sex marriage, which prompted boycotts and ‘kiss-ins’ organized by GLAAD.”
Obviously, the general public has strong sympathies with these Chick-fil-A operational decisions — as evidenced by its huge sales successes. I remember well the day those on the left called for a boycott of Chick-fil-A; they were swamped with regular and new customers, and remain so.
Their decisions to employ applicants despite their skin color or sexual orientation rather than because of it, to train and insist they be efficient, well-groomed and pleasant, and for their stores to “rest on Sundays” are the secrets to their success, not the “challenges” the “experts” predicted. They are “defying the fast-food slump” because of these decisions, not despite them. Hope this spreads!
Clyde Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
No, cellphones will not give you ‘horns’
The Washington Post article in the N&R (June 24) alleges that “research” has found that smartphone use is a likely cause of growths on young people skulls as a result of constant head tilting. It provides an interesting theory about the hazards of young people too much involved with mobile devices but truly lacks credence or scientific proof.
There is no accepted body of scientific evidence nor any convincing forensic nor archeological evidence for such common bony growths on the skull (exostoses) likely due to teen’s excessive prolonged head tilting. It would appear that this article fits under the category of “fake news.” There’s a more accurate analysis for your readers’ edification from an article in Forbes (https://tinyurl.com/y633kxdc).
Ray Sullivan, M.D.
Greensboro
Minuses of guns easily outweigh the pluses
Thanks to Paul Camp (letter, June 18) for responding to my recent letter regarding guns.
Communication is key to resolving the issues our country faces, and we should all listen with open minds. And he’s right: I don’t really believe we’ll completely rid America or the world of guns. Many of the “bad guys” will still have guns. And for that reason I do believe that it’s important for law enforcement and armed forces to have superior firepower to our enemies. I just think that the agencies we support via our taxes are far better equipped and trained to protect us than we are as individuals — and they’re on the job 24 hours a day. Sure, they don’t prevent everything bad from happening, but they are a deterrent. And when was the last time the “good guy with a gun” stopped the “bad guy with a gun” anyway? Those cases are rare. The harm caused by guns owned by individuals certainly seems to outweigh any good they provide.
John Lowe
Greensboro