Hagan epitomized what leader should be
When Kay Hagan was an elected official of our state, and I was the county attorney, it was not unusual to receive a call from her asking detailed and well-informed questions about how in my view certain legislation and resulting programs were working or how they might be improved.
No doubt other public officials received similar communications from her. I was always most impressed with the great effort she obviously had put into understanding the issues and the depth of her concern for the wellbeing of her constituents, without regard to the politics involved.
As far as I could tell, she was the epitome of what an elected official in our democracy should be.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
Republicans’ protest is factually dubious
Rep. Mark Walker posted on social media that the impeachment inquiry was meeting “in secret, with no transparency and accountability,” while Rep. Ted Budd added in a corresponding post, “This is profoundly unfair.”
The inquiry is similar to a grand jury. Interviews are done in private to prevent corroboration between witnesses. Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano noted that Republicans wrote the rules that way in 2015. The Democrats are in compliance with procedure. Forty-seven Republican members of the committees have access to the inquiry. How is that secret? There is no similar outcry against obstruction to keep the administration’s secrets.
Barging into an inquiry in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, violating law and security protocol is the GOP’s defense against testimony. Republicans gave no argument disputing the facts. Ignorance from our elected officials of the Constitution, laws and rules is not acceptable. Even more unacceptable is untruthful propaganda. Evidence, transcripts and testimony points to extortion of a foreign government by withholding congressionally approved aid to force cooperation in attacking political rivals. This is not a game. This is our future. Our representatives need to study and follow the rules, and stop misinforming us.
Lawrence Cormier
Jamestown
Journalists should stick to only the facts
Journalists have a responsibility to readers to give accurate, opinion-free reporting-free of bias and political slant. If you read the Journalist’s Creed (1914) by Walter Williams or the Ethics code for the Society of Professional Journalists, they dictate fair and ethical reporting, detailing the steps that should be taken.
Few articles written about the president seem to adhere to these ideas. Everything seems to be an editorial. Huntley and Brinkley and Cronkite seemed to be able to suppress their personal views and to allow readers and viewers to form their own opinions — to treat their audiences as adults instead of trying to win them to their side. Perhaps a quick refresher is in order. As Sgt. Friday would say, “Just the facts.”
Paul McDonald
Pleasant Garden
It’s time to get serious about gun violence
It is critical that we realize and take to heart that more than 1.6 million people have lost their lives due to gun violence since 1968. With that being so, what can we do to help move toward solving this crisis? One way is to work through our elected officials to institute the following, as suggested by the Presbyterian Peace Fellowship:
- Require background checks for all guns sold, including those at gun shows and from online dealers. (A large majority of NRA members support this.)
- Ban military-type assault weapons (hunters don’t need them) except to collectors.
- Ban extended-capacity ammunition magazines (hunters don’t need).
- Ban bump stocks that make weapons more lethal (hunters don’t need).
- Require safe storage of firearms, with ammunition kept in a separate and secure location.
- Keep guns from the hands of the mentally ill and those with records of domestic abuse.
- Empower the courts to remove firearms from those they deem to be a danger to themselves or others.
- Restore federal funding for gun violence research.
- Make gun trafficking a federal crime.
Inaction isn’t an option.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Fox watchers are seeing blind spots
I feel there is a real need to tell those who get their news exclusively from Fox that you are being terribly misled.
No, let me be crystal clear: You are being lied to.
If you watch prime time Fox News you must believe that Democrats are excluding Republicans from the impeachment inquiry hearings — that it is all being conducted in secret and Republicans can’t attend. Well, you are 100% wrong.
Forty-seven Republican lawmakers from three House committees — Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight — have been allowed to attend and to participate in all depositions. If any of these 47 Republican congressmen do not attend the depositions conducted by these committees, they are doing so by choice. Bet you didn’t know that, huh?
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.