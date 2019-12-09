Outrage over Barron joke is hypocritical
“President Trump has a young son named Barron. Because the president is not a king, he cannot make him a baron.”
Not too funny, but not nasty.
Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan told that joke at Wednesday’s impeachment inquiry hearing; but she did not refer to Barron’s looks, as many others did in the 1990s about Chelsea Clinton’s looks. Rush Limbaugh and “Saturday Night Live” both mocked her appearance.
In contrast to the joke above, those comments were truly nasty, but I heard no Republican outrage.
Also, Chelsea Clinton is portrayed in the 1996 film “Beavis and Butt-Head Do America,” wherein Butt-Head flirts with her at the White House.
I wouldn’t think she wanted to be associated with the B&B characters. However, I don’t remember any Republican outrage.
What about this terrible joke? John McCain at a fundraising dinner in 1998, began this joke, “Do you know why Chelsea Clinton is so ugly.”
I won’t finish it, because it is disgusting on several levels.
Where was the Republican outrage about another joke about this attractive young lady?
The Republicans are making an issue over nothing, and by doing so they are exposing their hypocrisy.
Harvey Herman
Greensboro
We all need to make America good again
America, how I miss you.
I remember when our leaders were kind towards each other. They would talk and not fight, at least some could.
I remember folks could talk with each other and not swear and cuss because you did not vote for person I voted for.
I never thought I would hear an umpire for Major League Baseball say he will get a gun and start a civil war if you impeach his president.
Yes, I feel that we are at war with each other and caging people from a different country. That is not America.
It is very sad to see lawmakers wanting to strangle their colleagues.
I miss you, America. I hope we can get you back, and be one nation under God, thanks to our forefathers who wanted a country of freedom in the right way.
James Fleming
Clemmons
Well, this certainly doesn’t smell good
Did anyone else get a whiff of it?
While the “Democrats Only” impeachment inquiry took place, there was a distinctive odor.
We got a whiff of how Hunter Biden, a cocaine abusing American who had an adulterous affair with his dead widow’s wife, managed to have a $50,000 a month job with Burisma.
The company is owned by a corrupt oligarch who at one time had full control of Ukraine’s petroleum permits and then awarded the good ones to his own company. He now lives in exile. So the question is, what unique Hunter Biden qualities caused Burisma to want him on its board?
He had no energy background and no language skills. Just the last name Biden. And when then-Vice President Joe Biden held up $1 billion in loan guarantees to Ukraine until the prosecutor was fired (still on YouTube), was that to protect son Hunter while continuing to work for the exiled oligarch’s company?
Impeachment-thirsty House Democrats now call a quid pro quo like Vice President Biden’s both bribery and extortion, but only when applied to Trump’s actions. Was corruption going on in Ukraine during the last administration? Smells like it.
Jim Lumsden
Greensboro
Three professors didn’t make passing marks
I would like to give three of the constitutional law professor’s a grade on their performance at the impeachment hearing (their 15 minutes of fame).
They each earned five D’s: Despicable, deplorable, disgraceful, disgruntled and disgusting.
Their universities should be embarrassed and ashamed of their biased behavior.
I hate to think they are merely around our young men and women, let alone teaching them.
If they represent our smartest and brightest the world is in serious trouble.
David Burke
Greensboro
Correction
A sentence in a Dec. 5 letter by Richard Rosen, M.D., headlined “Initiative will prevent childhood asthma,” omitted a word. The sentence should have read: “I hope the home inspectors and medical providers will be on the lookout for a major easily correctable cause of childhood asthma in the home not mentioned in the article in the News & Record on Nov. 2 (“Secondhand Smoke”).
