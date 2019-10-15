Trump betrays an ally, erodes trust in U.S.
President Trump has withdrawn forces from northern Syria along the border with Turkey.
This is an area where Turkey believes it faces a threat from Kurdish forces, and a source of Kurdish insurgency in Turkey. The Kurds are our allies who fought and defeated the ISIS caliphate in Syria under our leadership.
By withdrawing protection and inviting, the United States all but invited Turkey to invade that border area. Many Kurdish lives are being lost. ISIS will become a viable force again.
This is a heinous betrayal of our allies. Trump’s statements that we will respond to any Turkish harm to our Kurdish allies with great consequences to Turkey is nonsense.
But the consequences to the United States certainly will be great. No allies elsewhere in the world will trust us as long as Trump is president. Perhaps even afterward.
What happened to rational foreign policy? Trump took this action without consulting generals, diplomats and others in our national security apparatus. It was done impulsively after a phone call with Turkey’s president, blindsiding both us and our allies.
This is no way to conduct foreign policy and to act as leader of the free world.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Employers should hire whoever they choose
The Supreme Court will soon decide what is “sex.”
Why all this confusion concerning what Congress really said (and/or intended) in the 1964 Civil Rights Act? None of this ever should have come into question.
When a man or woman (biologically, that is) as a result of his or her efforts (acquires an education; properly applies his or her talents and initiative; acquires the financial support to open a business; works day and night to build this business; does not request or accept assistance from any government agency), has earned the right, the discretion, to employ or terminate anyone they choose, regardless of “race, color, religion, sex, national origin” or any other characteristic.
This is a basic concept in a free society. If a business owner chooses not to hire 80-year-old bald males, my complaint, my appeal, should be to the business owner, not to the Supreme Court.
How far left must we go in an effort to eliminate any possibility of “victimhood” of any kind, before we become slaves to the central-planning, elitist, governing aristocracy?
Our true individual rights are being trampled by unnecessary complexities created by the left. Wake up, Americans, before this nightmare becomes reality.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Chief, council need to be held accountable
This is my letter to Marcus Deon Smith’s mother occasioned by her comments about finding a new police chief for Greensboro:
No one could have been even as eloquent as you in your message to the people of Greensboro about the egregious behavior of our chief of police and City Council. They have failed us all, especially Marcus, by willfully neglecting to do their duty owed the people of Greensboro and, most of all, to your son and your family.
I for one will continue to work toward holding Chief Scott and every council member accountable.
Not one of them has stood up and spoken in your behalf other than to offer condolences; not one has done anything to publicly acknowledge the truth, to do the right thing in this matter.
Council are guilty of what Mark Twain called “The Lie of Silent Assertion,” which occurs when people keep silent about a wrong being done, making them complicit in it, just as if they were doing it themselves!
All that goes for all of the good citizens of Greensboro who have not stepped up and spoken out about the wrongs done by Scott and by the City Council.
Robert P. Foxworth
Greensboro
Graham’s support of Trump disappoints
Thank you, John P. Thompson, for your letter to Franklin Graham on Oct. 7 in the News & Record (column, “The Franklin Graham of today isn’t the one I thought I knew”).
Like you, I was surprised in 2016 that he was supporting such a morally corrupt person as Donald Trump.
Now in 2019 Graham continues his support, as Trump gets worse. Sad.
Edith Phillips
Greensboro
Trump’s new title
Donald Trump has desecrated the office and is not worthy of being addressed as president.
The Lyin’ King would be more appropriate.
R.S. Sheppard
Greensboro
NBA, others, should stand up to China
I would like for the NBA to stand up to the Chinese dictatorship, but it appears to be backing down.
No dictatorship has the right to tell any American how to define freedom of expression. When will this Chinese appeasement end?
The federal government, both political parties and Hollywood all have refused to stand up to Communist China. America turned its back on the country of Tibet. It is now the Tibetan region of China.
Now America is turning its back on Hong Kong. Taiwan is next.
We Americans need to oppose, not appease, all dictatorships.
Chuck Mann
Greensboro
