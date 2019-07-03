Tell Rep. Brockman to back budget veto
Readers who care about effective government might find a need to “pierce the veil “ covering up N.C. House Rep. Cecil Brockman’s vote in favor of an ill-conceived state budget.
Especially because he cast his vote just days before the budget got a thumbs down and a veto from Gov. Cooper.
Rep. Brockman’s vote looks to have been won with familiar tactics from the majority party. In defending his vote, Rep. Brockman revealed that he voted for the budget because it included pieces of pork barrel pie for the district he represents.
In the budget: funding for a worthwhile Coltrane music festival, small raises for some state employees and other High Point projects.
All good, except that the budget left out full funding for schools and Medicaid expansion. These are vital for our future and the county’s economy.
Translated, Rep. Brockman appears to have turned a blind eye to health care and education, two pressing needs, in a trade for budget items with a narrow range of benefits.
If upheld, Gov. Cooper’s wise veto will put negotiations back on track, giving Rep. Brockman a real opportunity to contribute to a stronger North Carolina.
Contact Rep. Brockman. Urge him to support the governor’s veto.
Robin Lane
Greensboro
Students should vote in their hometowns
There’s no such thing as nonpartisan redistricting.
North Carolina has a long history of gerrymandering that reaches back more than 100 years, when Democrats were in the majority.
Students at N.C. A&T and elsewhere object to their college being split down the middle into two voting districts. But my concern is whether these students — especially out-of-state students — should be voting in our local elections to begin with.
They can vote for our local representatives, state representatives and national representatives, plus bond issues that the local taxpayers must pay back.
Why not have them vote in their home districts by absentee ballot?
In Greensboro alone, there are more than 30,000 college students. Some are residents of Greensboro and North Carolina but many are not.
What prevents the out-of-state students from voting here and in their home districts in another state?
A better solution would be to only allow voter registration in North Carolina to established residents of the state; the out-of-state students should register in their home states and vote there.
Max Madrin
Greensboro
Congress bears blame for the border crisis
“Where is the outrage?” asks a June 28 letter writer.
He is referring to detention conditions for children at the border.
It’s Trump’s fault, says he. But his outrage should directed at a Congress that will not fix the loopholes in immigration law that produce the monthly spectacle of tens of thousands of Central Americans dragging children through Mexico to the U.S. border.
I refer to the 1997 “Flores Settlement,” the 2008 Traffic Victims Protections Act (TVPRA), and to our low-bar asylum laws.
Flores mandates release of unaccompanied minors after 20 days. In 2015 a federal judge expanded Flores to require 20-day release of minors even if detained with their parents. TVPRA requires a court hearing for minors from non-contiguous countries.
Combine the two, Flores and TVPRA, and you’ve got a colossal court backlog. So if you have a child, Flores and TVPRA guarantee your release into the United States. This is America’s golden invitation to Central America.
Congress could fix the loopholes in a couple of weeks.
For political reasons — not humanitarian reasons — it will not.
Tom Shuford
Lenoir
Trump is precisely what Russia wanted
The Russians knew that if Donald Trump became president, there would be total chaos in the U.S.
This country is the laughingstock of the civilized world. It’s amazing how the Republican Party is content with Trump destroying the country.
I want to thank Steve Peet for his letter (“Here’s a short quiz for the Trump faithful,” June 25).
He explains how Trump is hurting the country and has made it anything but “GREAT.”
Gregory Waynick
Greensboro
There are no words
I would like to say something good about Donald Trump. ...
I would like to, but there is absolutely nothing good about Donald Trump.
R.S. Sheppard
Greensboro