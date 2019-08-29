Hmm ... how should I spend my 125 bucks?
The recent article announcing that a recommendation to return surplus revenue to North Carolinians was moving toward the Senate floor was welcome news to this educator.
Maybe with the additional $125, I could pick up some much-needed school supplies! Or perhaps a fan to cool off my students as they squeeze themselves into my toasty room.
Maybe I could pay a nurse to come by for an additional couple of hours to see a few kids in case they get sick on any day except Tuesday when the school nurse is in. Or hire a therapist for my students dealing with abuse and addiction, though they probably wouldn’t be able to stay long for $125. But maybe we could help one kid, and that would be something.
Maybe with their $125 my colleagues would find it easier to say no to driving the bus part time to supplement their stagnant wages and could instead make engaging lesson plans like they want to.
Or maybe instead of being so shortsighted and spreading around too little money, the N.C. General Assembly could consider doing something radical, like investing in North Carolina’s future.
Jonathan Ball
Greensboro
The War on Poverty did have an impact
Walter Sperko’s letter on Aug. 22 is full of illogic and needs to be addressed.
The poverty rate for all people has been around 12% since 1970. The rate has moved up and down with expansions and recessions in the economy but the average has been around 12%, as Sperko stated. The average from 1959 to 1964 was 21%. By 1969 the poverty rate was 12%. The War on Poverty did not eliminate poverty but it did put a dent in it.
The question is where would the poverty rate be now without the War on Poverty. With the loss of manufacturing jobs and their replacement with generally lower-paying service jobs and a much-weakened labor union movement to put pressure on companies of all types, I would argue the poverty rate would likely be even higher than it was in 1963, and there is nothing to suggest it would have dropped without the War on Poverty.
Thomas Hefner
McLeansville
Dems would harm your health coverage
Democrats insist that health care is a basic human right. If so, why are they insistent on taking care away from more than 180 million Americans who receive coverage through their employers?
Nearly 43% of people who live in this area are on employer-provided health care plans — Democrats’ health care plans would be economically devastating to our economy. Their warm embrace of a big-government, socialist hijacking of health care will prove costly at the ballot box in 2020.
President Trump has expanded access to quality, affordable health care choices. He has implemented policies that have lowered drug prices and eliminated the harmful Obamacare individual mandate penalty. President Trump is also keeping America’s commitment to our veterans who have already paid great sacrifices by ensuring they receive the quality health care they deserve after the Obama administration let conditions at VA hospitals deteriorate.
I’m proud to be a member of the official Women for Trump coalition and will fight spread the message of President Trump’s accomplishments, because the stakes are too high. If a Democrat wins the White House in 2020, we’d lose our choice of coverage and wait longer for worse care. We can’t afford socialism. We must work to Keep America Great!
Dena Barnes
Summerfield
Hillary had faults but Trump is a disaster
It now is clear to me that a president like the current one was inevitable.
Can you imagine the constant rehashing of Benghazi and the email server if Hillary Clinton had been elected? It would have been interminable. And, there would have been a never-ending chorus of “how great it would have been if Trump had been elected” and how he would have put his magic touch to work.
Now we know that what you see is what you get. If a person has a long-standing history of failed businesses, failed marriages, narcissism, racial insensitivity and misogyny, it is reasonable to expect that these same characteristics will also emerge while he is performing one of the most important leadership jobs in the world. The majority of the population knows that this man must go and the sooner the better. His behavior in office is wreaking havoc in every domain.
No one is perfect and Mrs. Clinton sure had her faults, but we elected the most incompetent individual one can imagine and those of us who recognize this had best not fail to turn out for the next election. Another four years of this? Heaven help us. This is a failed experiment.
Wayne Foster
Greensboro
Too many believe it won’t happen to them
Regarding E.T. Edwards’ Aug. 25 letter (“Driver using a phone shatters a man’s life)”:
I totally agree! People think it won’t happen to them so they go ahead and do as they please and either hurt or kill others or themselves or both. We need much stiffer penalties.
Elizabeth A. Jones
Greensboro
