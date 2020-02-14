Good to see Contreras’ contract extended
Over the years I have attended numerous Guilford County Board of Education meetings. Of all the school superintendents I have seen in action during and after my daughters’ graduation from our public school, I have been most impressed by Superintendent Sharon Contreras, and I was pleased to read that the board extended her contract and added to her retirement fund.
My support of Superintendent Contreras was heightened upon reading in Tuesday’s News & Record of her plans for consolidating the tasks for the chief financial officer and chief of operations, as well as strengthening the student assignment position.
I hope that the Board of Education, when presented with Contreras’s plans, will see their merits and fully support them.
Larry Morse
Greensboro
Rule of law is being defied, disrespected
The rule of law is the principle that all people and institutions are subject to — and accountable to — law that is fairly applied and enforced.
The rule of law implies that every person is subject to the law, including people who are lawmakers, law enforcement officials, judges ... everyone.
Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “The world no longer has a choice between force and law; if civilization is to survive, it must choose the rule of law.”
President Trump, by his actions, especially his intervening in the case of his friend and adviser, Roger Stone, proves that he does not believe in the rule of law.
He believes that anyone who opposes him, anyone who doesn’t kowtow to his wishes, must be denigrated, cast out, belittled, disparaged, lied about.
Ask Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman or John Bolton. On the other hand, people who are Trump’s friends, his supporters, who suck up to him, like Roger Stone, Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis, get praised.
It makes me sick, angry and determined to do all I can to try to stop him and his bootlickers.
I stand with Dwight Eisenhower and choose the rule of law.
James Bennett
Greensboro
We need Manning in D.C., especially now
With the unprecedented dysfunction in Washington, it is imperative that we send a strong congressperson to represent us. This is no time for inexperience and “I’ll-learn-on-the-job” enthusiasm. We need someone experienced in navigating complex and often multinational issues with poise, dignity and focus. If you haven’t yet met her, that perfectly describes Kathy Manning.
Her credentials are impeccable: a successful private law practice, countless leadership and community accomplishments, and chairing the largest Jewish charitable organization in the world, JFNA. Initiatives succeed or fail by the strength of the people behind them.
I’ve known Kathy for more than 30 years, and have worked with her in a variety of roles. In every situation, I have marveled at the extraordinary skill set she seems to so effortlessly employ, and in such a thoughtful and engaging manner. She listens, thinks things through and brings people together.
She is intelligent, level-headed and always fair. I believe it is these qualities that have made her so successful as a leader.
I trust Kathy Manning to represent me because I know she will undertake this role in the same way she does everything: with excellence and distinction.
Gary Fischer
Greensboro
Dems too beholden to black supporters
Fifty years of Democrats controlling black inner-city neighborhoods is now threatened. Trading the crumbs of welfare and school lunches for the votes which formed the Democrats’ most reliable base, while changing nothing for two generations, is now exposed. The tables are turning.
Because Democrats have lost much of their working-class white support, black Americans are in the driver’s seat.
Now, without more than 90%-plus of the black vote, Democrats can’t win in some states.
Clearly Democrats hate being beholden to black control and there was clear evidence of their realization that blacks are flipping the script from dependency to control on display at the State Of The Union speech.
Instead of celebratory applause, Democrats sat silent to President Trump’s announcement of record-low black poverty and unemployment. There was little response from them on Trump’s investment in traditionally black colleges — tepid response to a black veteran and former drug addict who is now employed through opportunity zones and a black fourth-grader receiving a school-choice scholarship.
Clearly, Democrats fear that these education and employment opportunities will gain momentum and threaten their solid inner-city, dependent base.
William Warner
High Point
