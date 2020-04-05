Front-line workers need PPEs right now
Like many others with loved ones on the front lines of this war, I am proud of, and worried about, my daughter, who is a physician assistant. Let us unite in urging the administration to move heaven and earth to get our heroes the equipment they need to stay safe as they fight for us.
Here is my daughter’s message from the front lines:
“We fight on the first & the last line of the #coronavirus pandemic alongside hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers. We can’t take care of you, your family, or your loved ones without protecting ourselves with PPE (personal protective equipment).
“We are the fighters of COVID-19 and these are our faces. If you’re a healthcare worker, post your COVID19 fighting face with your name and job so the public, government, and society have faces to put with the people being directly harmed by those not practicing social distancing and not providing us with adequate PPE.”
Please, let’s get these heroes the equipment they need now!
Ron Nichols
Greensboro
Jobless benefits need upgrade in this state
The COVID-19 crisis has slammed home the fact that our unemployment system and benefits are shockingly inadequate. The process was torturous before the crisis at its standard capacity of approximately 3,000 claims per week.
With the system now inundated by 18,000 claims in the two to three days after the governor’s order and many, many more coming, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it infinitely harder for everyone to obtain benefits and/or find gainful employment.
I was to start training as a census enumerator this month. It was my stopgap position until I could find something permanent. That has been put off at least until May. Another position put off training due to social distancing requirements. Many companies are loath to hire with the current economic uncertainty.
Even in 2008, people could get retrained after layoffs. Colleges and universities were not shuttered as they are now.
Stated bluntly, my point is this: Those of us whose job loss was not directly related to COVID-19 are now being directly — and drastically — affected. We should be eligible for the expanded benefits and relaxed requirements, state and federal. The consequences of leaving us behind will bear bitter fruit well into the future.
Claudia Lange
Greensboro
How many lives has Trump cost the U.S.?
The U.S. intelligence community informed President Trump about the coronavirus in early January — repeat, early January. But he downplayed it: “totally under control,” (interview Jan. 22); “in great shape” (remarks, Feb. 10); “One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear” (remarks, Feb. 27). And he tweeted much more misinformation.
While intelligence officials and scientists were pleading, Trump took 67 days to declare a national emergency — six weeks after the World Health Organization declared a global emergency on Jan. 30.
Facing acute shortages of ventilators, state governors begged Trump for weeks to use the Defense Production Act (DPA). Then on March 18, he announced that he would invoke the act — but did not actually do so. On March 27, he finally invoked DPA — wasting three full months.
How many people will die as a result of Trump’s failed leadership? People who might have lived if only he had taken appropriate action in January—10,000 or 100,000 — or even more?
Trump’s dangerous inaction could result in more Americans dying than on 9/11 (2,605 dead) or in Vietnam (58,220).
For those who think the president has done well, go back to your Fox News.
The rest of us will recognize unnecessary death and vote in November.
John White
Raleigh
At least put the TP where we can see it
As one who makes dashes into and out of our local grocery stores hoping to find toilet paper, I would like to suggest that the stores place them in an isle visible from the entrance.
This way, we all don’t have to travel through the store, into the back aisles, where they are shelved. We could just pop in and out and leave empty-handed, or lucky with less risk to all concerned.
Gina Saleda
Greensboro
Do the right thing and expand Medicaid
To: N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore
From: 500,000 of your fellow N.C. citizens
Please stay 6 feet away from each other, but now would be a great time to call the N.C. Senate and House back into session for one thing: expansion of Medicaid.
Do the right thing for your fellow N.C. citizens.
Robert Cannon
Greensboro
