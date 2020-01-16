If Trump has nothing to hide, why hide?
During the House impeachment hearings, Donald Trump and the Republicans kept claiming that the process was unfair because the president could not present witnesses and documents that would clear him. Even as late as Jan. 12, Trump tweeted, “Why should I have the stigma of Impeachment attached to my name when I did NOTHING wrong?” If the president is telling the truth, why doesn’t he present the exonerating evidence now that the proceedings are under the control of the Republican Senate?
I can think of only two reasons why Trump would not participate in his own defense. First, there is no evidence that will clear him of the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Second, there is no need to worry about a guilty verdict since Mitch McConnell and other Republicans have already assured him that the charges will be dismissed. As Lindsey Graham said, “The Senate should end this trial as quickly as possible. That’s what I intend to do. He will be acquitted.”
I wonder how Sens. Burr and Tillis will respond to this mockery of our Constitution?
Denise Baker
Misconduct penalties are far too lenient
Regarding the story “Domestic violence safeguard is fallible” (Jan. 21):
Her former “boyfriend,” “partner,’ “significant other,” whatever, “had a court order to stay away ... .” There were “multiple charges” against him “for disobeying that order.” He “had assaulted her with a bat” and “was arrested 20 times in the past two years, involving another woman.”
What is required for our “system” to recognize this fellow was an unhinged “predator” who habitually harms (or kills) other humans without any self-restraint or remorse? Perhaps after the second, third, fourth (or whatever) offense, this predator should have been removed from a civil society. You think?
But this may be overly harsh to suit some of our more liberal members of society. Like those who favored suspended students having more appeal rights. After all, “disrespecting” a teacher is such a “minor offense.” And we wonder why our public schools are failing — failing not only to teach the required subject matter but also the required behavioral traits required in a civil society.
When I was in school (1940s and ’50s), a first “disrespecting” offense sent you to the principal’s or shop teacher’s office for a painful/unforgettable paddling. For the second offense (of which there were few): home for an appropriate time, with no “appeal.”
Despite these archaic disciplines, we all graduated with the ability to 1) read our diplomas and 2) meld into society with relative ease — at least the overwhelming majority of us. Perhaps we should try these proven effective approaches today.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Forest’s words don’t match his behavior
I found Lt. Gov. Dan Forest’s comments in the Jan. 12 Opinion section very interesting. He boasted about Republican leadership in the N.C. legislature: lowering taxes on families and small businesses, etc., but bemoaned that North Carolina lacks a comprehensive vision for the state’s future.
He stated: “I envision a state that invests in its people — in their education, their work skills and whatever resources they need to have access to well-paying jobs.”
Yet he has been a very active Republican supporter of limiting pay raises for teachers, which does not support adequate, much less improved, education. Also, this Republican has continued with his party to not increase access to health care through expanding Medicaid to the very people who could benefit more from education and higher-paying jobs, if only their health needs were taken care of.
Mr. Forest seems to be speaking out of both sides of his mouth. I tend to believe actions speak louder than words. He says one thing, but he and the Republican Party have acted very differently. Which do we believe?
Mary Lee Rembert
Greensboro
A free campaign ad for Lt. Gov. Forest?
In the Sunday paper you printed a column extolling the virtues of Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a candidate for governor. It was basically a paid political ad but it was not labeled as such. I was really disappointed you decided to print it without declaring what it was. Will all the other candidates for governor, both Republican and Democrat, be afforded the same opportunity? What about candidates for other state offices? They should be given a chance to respond.
Carol Ingram
Greensboro
Editor’s note: As a policy, the News & Record will not publish any op-eds from political candidates that are submitted after Jan. 1. The Forest column, which was not paid advertising, was submitted in late December. An op-ed from the Democratic candidate, Gov. Roy Cooper, ran on Dec. 15.
Is Trump afraid?
Defendants who believe they’re innocent go to trial and clear their names. Trump has that same opportunity here. Innocent people don’t obstruct justice.
They want the evidence to come out and for witnesses to testify because they believe it’ll exonerate them. Trump seems to lack that confidence.
Stan Garber
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.