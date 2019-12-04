In truth, Trump has beaten expectations
Let’s consider for a minute something our president has done that seems to have escaped the attention of media and politicians on both sides of the political arena, except to criticize.
When he was elected, there were predictions of war and economic disaster by Washington insiders. However, instead of putting the young men and women of our armed forces in harm’s way, he has used the tremendous economic forces of the United States to persuade better behavior from our foes and friends alike. He has tread where no president in recent memory has dared to venture. He has negotiated face to face with those others were afraid to approach.
Admittedly, it’s scary to think of one man wielding such power, but we must also admit, so far, that he’s done pretty well with a very complex situation.
No one alive is perfect, and neither is our president, but let’s give credit when credit is due.
Bob Kellogg
Greensboro
Patient abuse case should concern us all
Recently employees of the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility in Winston-Salem were arrested in October for abusing patients. According to reports from WLOS TV, other Affinity Living LLC facilities in Charlotte and Hickory are being reviewed by state officials for possible abuse violations.
What caused this abuse in a place entrusted to care for the frail and vulnerable? Affinity Living LLC, Danby House’s parent company, after the arrest stated that “the group has a zero-tolerance policy for those in its care and has made changes to it vetting process for all new and existing employees.” Affinity failed. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county social services, which are both responsible for ensuring resident safety, failed.
Why should everyone care? Statistics indicate 6 out of 10 of us will need care outside our home as we age.
What can be done? First, call your elected state Senate and House members request they begin supporting compliance with current regulations by budgeting for enough N.C. Adult Protective Services trained regulatory staff. Second, learn more about elder abuse statewide, by looking up “Friends of Residents in Long Term Care” at https://forltc.org, a citizen advocacy group.
Jim Wikle
Welcome
Newcomers School works; so why close it?
Sunday’s News & Record (Dec. 1) carried an Associated Press article, “Schools teach refugee children skills to succeed,” which noted that Greensboro has one such school. It’s the Doris Henderson Newcomers School, which helps refugee children learn some English and adapt to North Carolina classroom routines. Greensboro being a refugee resettlement city, the Newcomers School provides an invaluable service to these new members of our community.
Yet, in a N&R article several days ago describing the Guilford County Schools plan for the next several years, the Newcomers School was listed as one of the schools slated for closing. Is this accurate? If so, is another school designated to take over this function? If not, why not?
Lynn Allison
Greensboro
Editor’s note: Under the proposed facilities plan, the Newcomers School would move into the building that currently houses the Academy at Smith.
Climate change rears head yet once more
Climate change storms wreaked havoc on travel this past Thanksgiving across the U.S. Global concern is gathering with the U.N. climate change summit in Madrid now. New data show that the situation is getting worse every day. People’s lives everywhere are impacted, whether from extreme heat, fires, air and water pollution, intensified floods, droughts, mass migrations or national security concerns, threatening our known way of life.
Global emissions are reaching record levels with no sign of peaking. The U.N. has called on leaders for climate action with realistic plans to enhance their nationally determined contributions by 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% over the next decade, and to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby has a great bipartisan solution developed with climate scientists and economists to reduce carbon emissions with a workable carbon fee and dividend, which would promote free-market energy innovations, creating an estimated 2.1 million U.S. jobs through the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The U.S. Senate has recently formed a bipartisan climate caucus.
Why not check out HR 763 and call your representatives? Let’s use our political will lever now!
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
