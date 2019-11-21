Data on local doctors was ‘grossly flawed’
On Nov. 17 this newspaper published a front-page article stating that two of our community’s physicians had been paid $4.5 million and $3.6 million from pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As someone who is familiar with the Dollars for Docs site from ProPublica, I quickly logged on only to find that I could not make these numbers add up. On Nov. 18 you corrected the article to indicate that these two providers actually made about $1 million and roughly $800,000 over five years time.
It is important for professionals in any industry to minimize conflicts of interest when fulfilling their chosen purpose for society. My two colleagues mentioned in Sunday’s paper have worked tirelessly to make health care in the Triad better for everyone. I wish you had written a story covering the innovative changes their efforts have brought or perhaps taken the time to interview members of our community who have benefited from their service.
Please make an effort to avoid publishing grossly flawed data in the future.
Brent McQuaid
Summerfield
The writer is president of the Greater Greensboro Society of Medicine.
Sanders’ socialist ideas will be costly
Regarding recent attacks on Congressman Mark Walker: Why are Democrats listening to Saul Alinsky and his rules for revolution and thereby being so hostile and negative and attacking Mark Walker (for being a Trump supporter)? I can’t see how they stand themselves; the Bible talks about people who lie awake at night thinking only evil thoughts.
Many people come over our borders thinking America is such a wonderful place like it is. We need to be thankful for our country or find a country we do like. Actor Dean Cain said he was in a foreign country for three weeks recently and felt like kissing the ground when he returned.
As for leadership, Bernie Sanders admits he’d have to tax middle-class taxpayers as well as the rich in order to fund his socialist ideas. So all taxpayers need to live in deprivation to keep up everybody else (even those here illegally)? How many people will work day and night to own a business or will go to college for years to become a doctor to just hand it over to the government? Would you?
Carol M. Pulliam
Oak Ridge
Trump supporters can see what is going on
Republicans think all of Donald Trump’s supporters are absolute fools. That is the only explanation for their behaving like a bunch of clowns during the impeachment hearings. First, they said don’t pay attention to the whistleblower — that he or she was giving us second-hand information. Now they are saying don’t believe the witnesses who were in on the call.
Everything the whistleblower reported has been confirmed by the transcript that the White House released and by numerous witnesses. The only reason they want the whistleblower outed is to discourage anyone else from reporting wrongdoing.
I spent my first 14 years as a teacher in rural counties in Virginia and North Carolina. The terms “rural” and “conservative” do not equal “dumb” and “lazy.” I know that farmers can read the transcript well enough to figure out that the nearly $400 million was withheld solely to benefit Trump. I know that farmers do not appreciate being placed on welfare because of Trump’s tariffs. I know they have enough sense to know that putting Putinian Power (absolute power like Putin has) in the hands of any man endangers our democracy.
We know what a democracy looks and feels like. No man is worth risking losing it.
Jo Lynn
Greensboro
God’s children still need to cast votes
God depends on His children to be obedient to Him — to pray for guidance and wisdom. We have to vote. He can’t do it for us. And we need to know the vast difference between the Democrats and Republicans.
Elizabeth A Jones
Greensboro
Do people really think God chose this man?
Do those who think Trump was selected by God really believe that God would choose someone like Donald J. Trump as the president of the United States? God chose Jesus as a messenger, but no one else.
Would God’s messenger talk and act like Mr. Trump? Would he make fun of handicapped people? Would he lead with such anger and disrespect for laws? Would God have immigrants’ children incarcerated in cages? Would God refer to poor, “Third World” countries ass-hole countries? Would God want women grabbed by their genitals? It’s much more likely Trump was chosen by the devil.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Trump’s tyranny is ruining democracy
Donald Trump is a tyrant. And his tyranny is ruining our democracy. The person who is controlling him? Vladimir Putin. If you don’t think so, you’re just plain dumb, or maybe just too rich to care. Vlad and Tyrant Trump are vying to take our country over and causing a divide that might just make it happen. Let’s get him out of office now, before we’re all living under autocratic rule.
Trish McDermott
Browns Summit
