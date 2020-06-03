Time now to reflect on white privilege
The murder last week of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer can be solved by appropriate legal action, I hope.
What happened in Central Park last week, however, was “solved” by chastening the young woman — she lost her job and apologized — but a real solution demands more of us, especially us white people.
To be honest, I only discovered “white privilege” and its ability to destroy recently, but the “incident” in Central Park is a perfect example. A young white woman called the police because a black man asked her to follow the law and leash her dog. The police are her friends. Her actions are understandable if you are white, and unfortunately, they are now the expected response if you are black.
Until we white people learn to accept as our brothers and sisters people of color, people who speak other languages, people who have come to this country for a better life, George Floyd will be murdered over and over.
I urge each white person reading this letter to learn how white privilege influences your thinking.
You’ll be surprised. I hope you will be changed.
Lynne Gray
Greensboro
Exactly what does right-winger look like?
So, after the destruction that took place downtown Saturday night, Skip Alston’s comments for the News & Record were: “I saw some people who looked like they might be right-wing, basically standing back and judging the crowd. I think they are being paid by some right-wing organization to go around and disrupt.”
Come on, Skip … is that the best you’ve got?
Please tell me what “right-wing” people look like.
You are probably correct about paid protesters, but you might want to check out their leanings before making such a sweeping comment.
My prayers are with Police Chief Brian James and all of law enforcement as they work to maintain peace in Greensboro. Comments from Chief James are most likely correct, that people from “outside the community” are responsible.
Those who pay thugs to throw bricks, burn and steal are bigger thugs than the perpetrators.
We are all devastated by the murder of George Floyd and the inaction of the Minneapolis police to make immediate arrests. We all need to stand together for our city, its safety, and the livelihoods of targeted Greensboro business owners … people of many ethnicities whose hearts were broken as their businesses were looted and destroyed.
Susan Tysinger
Greensboro
Trashy cartoon does no good during strife
I open my News & Record this Saturday morning, May 30, and get to page A7 and this is blasting out at the top of the page!
What an obscene picture ... not a cartoon ... an obscene caricature of the president of the United States of America throwing gasoline on the fires burning in our communities.
Total shame on the editorial staff of this paper — not a newspaper!
Explain how this pure trash and hatred of our president helps our country in any possible way during this time of medical, physical, mental, emotional and riotous strife??
Jim Turnage
Greensboro
There shouldn’t be conventions period
We have been shut down from the beginning of March and are just starting to reopen.
Have the people in North Carolina and the United States not suffered enough?
Why have the Republican and Democratic national conventions anyway?
We know it will be Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
So, where’s the need to put 19,000 people in Charlotte in an oven and then they go home; 19,000 potential virus carriers going to all 50 states.
What a way to stop the spread of the virus.
It is nothing but a dog-and-pony show, now for both conventions.
Why risk the health of people and send the economy into another dive?
I will tell you now, Trump and Biden: I will vote in November, but my choice will be, “None of the above.”
Tony Aprile
Gibsonville
City police let down our local businesses
It takes a special person to be a police officer.
But, you knew the job was dangerous when you took it.
Did I really read that police spokesman Ron Glenn said that officers won’t respond to areas that will place them or the protesters in an unsafe situation?
What about the police and the looters, who I understand were not the same as the protesters?
I feel for those shop owners who were just allowed to open up again. Some have lost everything.
Their city has let them down.
Tennie Skladanowski
Greensboro
Kim makes Trump glad, Twitter doesn’t
Donald Trump again shows he wants to be a dictator.
When Kim Jong Un disappeared with no explanation he finally appeared in public after 20 days. Trump tweeted, “I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!”
This tweet makes me wonder what he would have said about Adolph Hitler, another ruleless dictator.
Now that Twitter has been fact-checking Trump, he signed an executive order to regulate social media.
We should all fear a leader who wants to stifle all people and companies that disagree with him. That is exactly what dictators do.
Greg Clark
Greensboro
