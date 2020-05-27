The arts are far more than decorative ‘doily’
In her May 24 column, Romaine Worster asserts that art is “the doily under the plate” — a luxury. Her target, however, is not art, but rather “Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats,” who supported funding for the arts community. (She fails, however, to mention that the CARES Act passed the Senate 96-0 and the House 419-6.)
By naming artists such as Baryshnikov and Spielberg, she suggests that the only artists who are benefiting from this “largesse” are those “cultural icons” who supported Hillary Clinton — not the thousands of performers and support personnel in genres ranging from country music to blues to classical music who have lost income or even jobs. Worster may be correct in arguing that art develops out of necessity: Drumming, singing, dancing and painting may have begun as ways of communicating, but what they have become is essential for many of us. Imagine a world without the joy of live music or live dance, or without their presence on electronic media. Does that feel like the absence of “an illusion,” as Ms. Worster puts it?
Art is not the doily under the plate; it’s what’s on the plate.
Eddie Bass
High Point
Food nurtures body, arts nurtures the soul
Regarding Romaine Worster’s comment (May 24) that congressional Democrats want to provide funds for the arts to reward artists for voting Democratic: First, it’s my impression that Democrats are also very much concerned with ministering to the hungry, the poor and the unhealthy. Second, I have creative and arts-loving friends who vote Republican.
Mainly though, I want to address her comments that art is a luxury that, in times of crisis, is not essential. In the days of the caveman, humans, like animals, were perhaps concerned only with surviving. Later, humans acquired a belief in the divine and a love for beauty, natural or created. (Can we call these things a “soul”?) Both worship and the arts connect us with the divine and with other human beings, past and present.
Of course, in this crisis we need to nourish the hungry, but I don’t think we can ever fail to nourish the soul as well without losing our sense of humanity. Indeed, at a time when physical contact with other humans must be limited, arts seem more essential than ever in providing spiritual connections.
Richard G. Cox
Greensboro
Walking is good ... unless you do it badly
Until the gym opens, I walk. It is hard to believe the number of people who walk with their backs to oncoming traffic, i.e., on the right (wrong) side of the road. These same people will trip over themselves to get six feet away from an approaching walker (me) while oblivious to the multi-ton missiles closing from their rear.
It is much more likely that someone who chooses to walk carelessly will die being run over from behind than from COVID. It is baffling that people don’t understand that. Why didn’t their parents tell them to walk facing traffic? What would Forrest Gump’s mother say? What do you say?
David Smoak
Greensboro
Give protester liberty ... or give her death
There is no doubt that the protester in the political cartoon (May 12) is a Trump supporter. Be that as it may, she typifies the many protesters who show up in Raleigh, protesting stay-at-home orders, wearing no masks, tightly congregated, demanding that everything should be opened.
The next panel should be entitled “The courage of her convictions,” as she is being prepped in the mortuary, convinced that the virus did not pose a threat. The only problem is that we do not know how many people she may have infected in acting out her convictions.
H.C. Roethling
Greensboro
Joe Biden was wrong; at least he admitted it
I knew it wouldn’t take long — it didn’t. On Monday (May 25), William Warner bemoaned Joe Biden’s admittedly racist statement. The key here is that Biden has admitted he misspoke. Contrast that with the statements made by Dear Leader over just this weekend. He disparaged an African American woman’s weight; he referred to a former political opponent as a “skank”; he implied that a TV anchor murdered someone and that Nancy Pelosi was an alcoholic. All that during a single afternoon of golf. And how bad is it for the president to play golf as America approaches its 100,000th death from COVID-19? I won’t even go there.
Mr. Warner, I didn’t see any acknowledgment of the nearly constant stream of racist and sexist drivel from the mouth of the current president. Double standard?
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
