The buck never stops with President Trump
Tom Imbus (letter, March 20) suggested that anyone who criticizes Trump is a “Trump hater,” and that we all need to “take a pause.”
He said that we are all learning as we go with this virus.
Unfortunately, this crisis magnifies the chilling consequences when Trump lies, hires only supporters, refuses expert advice, attacks every perceived enemy, and acts exclusively for his own political benefit.
Trump shut down the White House’s pandemic response unit and repeatedly recommended decreasing funding for the CDC.
He wasted precious time screaming “HOAX” and passed on existing tests when we could have hit the ground running with testing and building up essential health care equipment, supplies and infrastructure.
He continuously spewed incorrect information and pressured his administration to classify and hide information that might make him look bad.
Finally, he actually said, “I don’t take responsibility at all,” rating his pandemic response as a 10 out of 10.
He will always put himself first. The buck never stops with him.
So forgive me if I don’t gaze into the sunset and sing “Kumbaya” with Trump sycophants, but I’m busy trying to keep my son alive.
Claire Stone
Stoneville
And by the way, he’s doing a heckuva job
In recent days the president and his supporting staff have conducted noon press conferences updating the American public about efforts to address the coronavirus. This is a welcome development.
However, I can’t help but notice how many staffers feel it is necessary to mention the president in their remarks. It seems a culture exists in this administration that expects people to praise the president in every presentation.
Vice President Pence seems particularly inclined to “polish the teacher’s apple.”
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
We have a plan ... to remove Trump
After his election, President Trump, speaking about making America great again, said, “I alone can fix it.”
I thought then he just didn’t understand how leadership works, but hoped those around him would help him understand what was required of his office. Those who tried were fired; and those left will not.
Now we have a serious national crisis. No one “alone” can fix it, but we do need a leader.
Governors and mayors, although limited in power, are trying. Meanwhile, Trump’s “Task Force” updates resemble a political rally full of self-aggrandizement, but little substance.
Why is he and those around him waiting to take action? Apparently, leadership is not coming from the Trump team.
And now Congress is deadlocked on a relief package desperately needed save our economy.
So, between now and November, when we can vote again, our plan: Wash our hands, stay home, keep in touch with family and loved ones, and hope and pray we all stay healthy.
Skip MacMillan
Greensboro
Now is a time we are in need of helpers
The late economist Milton Friedman said, “Only a crisis — actual or perceived — produces real change. When that crisis occurs, the actions that are taken depend on the ideas that are lying around.”
Friedman’s idea has been capitalized (good word in this instance) on to force policies that shift more power and wealth to the powerful and wealthy, with little benefit for, and often harm to, those truly in need (as well-documented in Naomi Klein’s “Disaster Capitalism”).
The late philosopher Fred Rogers said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’ ”
The federal government proposes massive spending to address the economic fallout from COVID-19.
Let’s hope it favors Mr. Rogers (helping the people in need) over Mr. Friedman (providing another megadose of corporate welfare).
We can also hope that this crisis becomes a catalyst for many progressive changes. It has already proved the need for major health care reform and for a renewed respect for science in public policy.
Another idea that is “just lying around” is the Green New Deal — well, we can hope.
Kim Carlyle
Greensboro
An old saying
There is a saying, “Cometh the hour, cometh the man.”
With respect to Trump and the coronavirus, it is more like “Cometh the hour, whereth the man?”
Gene Campbell
Greensboro
