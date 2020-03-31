Sheriff breaks law by halting gun permits
Regarding the editorial “Gun permits go viral” (March 29):
Until we sued then-Gov. Beverly Perdue, North Carolinians couldn’t legally carry firearms outside their homes during declared states of emergency.
We won the suit and changed the law, enabling people to protect their families when most needed.
With at least one sheriff anticipating “potential civil unrest” during the COVID-19 emergency, sound reasons exist for the “surge” in pistol purchase permit applications.
Grass Roots North Carolina, the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation filed the complaint against Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker for a woman who wanted a handgun for the present emergency, but was denied a purchase permit by Baker’s blanket refusal to even accept applications.
Although Baker claimed that his obstructionism “does not limit anyone’s right to purchase a handgun,” buying a handgun without a permit is illegal.
With other counties processing purchase permit applications online, often mailing permits to successful applicants or leaving them in pickup boxes, the notion that applicants risk “spreading the virus to one another and … the staff” is ridiculous.
Sheriff Baker is breaking the law, which requires him to issue or deny permits within 14 days, allowing denials only for statutorily permissible reasons.
At issue is not just the Second Amendment, but personal safety.
F. Paul Valone
Raleigh
The writer is president of Grass Roots North Carolina, a gun rights organization.
Petulance from top as a crisis escalates
And so it has come to this.
On one side you have these incredibly dedicated health professionals literally putting their lives on the line in order to save others. With them are state officials who are desperately trying to keep their regions safe and afloat.
Meanwhile, on the other team, you have some privileged “leader” reading from the Petulant Little Boy’s Handbook: “You need to be thanking us (i.e., me). If you don’t, I don’t even want to talk to you.”
So often I have thought that when these types of things happen, maybe we have reached the lowest limits in terms of national governance. That it won’t get any worse.
But sadly, after this episode, I realize it is just a bottomless swamp. There is more to come.
To the Trump apologists that share their views on this editorial page, I issue you a challenge. Justify this one.
Zack Osborne
Greensboro
Trump talks virus: Here’s a timeline.
Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control.”
Feb. 10: “A lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat.”
Feb. 23: “We have it very much under control in this country.”
Feb. 24: “The Corona virus is very much under control in the USA. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!”
Feb. 26: “So we’re at the low level. We’re going to be pretty soon at only five people. And just one or two people over the next short period of time.”
Feb. 27: “It’s going to disappear. One day — it’s like a miracle — it will disappear.”
Feb. 29: “Everything is really under control.”
March 4: “(W)e have a very small number of people in this country (infected). We have a big country.”
March 4: “Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number” (referring to the percentage of diagnosed COVID-19 patients worldwide who have died).
March 6: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test. That’s what the bottom line is.”
March 7: “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, we’ve done a great job with it.”
March 10: “We’re prepared. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
Thank you, Mr. President.
Steve Gilley
Reidsville
Thanks for reporting in very tough times
We owe a debt of gratitude to the News & Record and other newspapers for continuing to publish and keep us informed in these times. I can’t imagine the atmosphere in the newsroom, virtual or otherwise.
Newspaper ad revenue and layoffs haven’t been pretty for some time now, and in the midst of current events you’re surely running very thin. Our family will continue to patronize newspapers and other quality journalism. If we don’t, and we lose it, society will suffer.
Don Freedman
Greensboro
We can’t be too dumb to see through Trump
How much more proof is needed to convince people in this country that President Trump doesn’t know what he is doing or he doesn’t care?
We can’t be this dumb and naive to not see what’s happening to the country.
What’s more important: Your life or your bank account?
Gregory Waynick
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.