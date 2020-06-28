Congrats for making the COVID crisis worse
Thank you to those still refusing to wear masks, even after Mayor Nancy Vaughan required them in public spaces. Congratulations! You contributed to the June 23 record-high daily hospitalization for North Carolina (first time more than 900). Keep up the good work!
By refusing to be “controlled” to wear a mask, you’re jeopardizing the health of your community and further slowing the reopening and attempts to return to normalcy. Keep those tragic fatalities climbing! Close the local businesses that are still afloat! Harm your mother, friends and coworkers! Continue keeping those paychecks from your neighbors — who needs income anyway? Jeopardize health care workers and first-responders; keep the hospitals, which have lost tens of billions, sinking further as they struggle to save us.
I work in a hospital and am exposed to patients with COVID. Some are admitted for other reasons and don’t show their COVID symptoms until a week into their hospital stay. We are all exposed in the meantime. I am wearing my mask for you as a courtesy and civic responsibility. My mask protects you. Your friends may have COVID, too. Where is your mask? Get a scrap of fabric! Think about it. COVIDiots will keep us in this holding pattern indefinitely.
Catherine Holt
Greensboro
President Trump diminishes America
Those who choose to believe that Trump “made America great again” should consider our nation’s current position. The only thing their “dear leader” hasn’t depreciated is our standing as the No. 1 nation in deaths due to COVID-19. Although Brazil, with its own know-nothing populist president, is making a run at us, we appear to be safely in the lead with 118,000-plus deaths to their 50,000. Other nations are beginning to wonder openly how the U.S. can be doing such a bad job at controlling our outbreak.
Trump supporters who follow his lead at disdaining masks or social distancing in the name of personal freedom need to realize that this behavior is having the opposite effect. France, Germany and a number of other nations are turning Americans away due to our likelihood of carrying the virus. Others will let us come as long as we quarantine for 14 days after arriving.
Of course, this is of little concern to those of us who are afraid to share a plane with our fellow countrymen. One has to question whether Trump has actually been working to weaken our nation by dividing us against ourselves. Putin likes Trump; we shouldn’t.
Wayne Hale
Greensboro
If you heed sculptor, statue is not racist
After his term as president, Col. Theodore Roosevelt embarked upon expeditions through Africa and across America to garner specimens for exhibit at various natural history museums. This work was memorialized by sculptor James Earle Fraser with the 1940 unveiling of a statue of Roosevelt on horseback, flanked by a Native American and an African standing on either side of him.
The statue resides outside the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Now it is slated to be removed under pressure from self-appointed intellectuals and armchair historians who believe the statue is a monument to white supremacy. Ignorant of the facts, they insist that having Roosevelt on horseback while his companions stand alongside creates a “pyramid with the white race on top” — “a racial hierarchy and subjugation.” Yes, this is the level of absurdity that the statue topplers have now reached. Surely the intent of the statue should be left to the man who sculpted it. In Fraser’s words: “The two figures at (Roosevelt’s) side are guides symbolizing the continents of Africa and America, and if you choose may stand for Roosevelt’s friendliness to all races.”
Tom Kirkman
High Point
If I were younger, I’d join the marchers
My father was “woke,” long before that word took on its slang meaning. During my early childhood, he owned a grocery store on the edge of the African American community in our small town. Looking back on the many times I was in and out of that store, I don’t recall any drama between my father and his customers, the majority of whom lived nearby, just general conversation and the occasional burst of laughter. My father became so popular that on Easter many families, on the way to or from church, stopped at the store to let “Mr. Nate” take a picture of the children in their holiday finery. Those photos were pasted into our family album along with pictures of my sister and me. I always smile at that memory.
As a White woman nearing 80, I’m saddened to see how much work still needs to be done to end racism in America. If I were younger, I’d be marching in a Black Lives Matter rally, but I’m there in spirit. The example my father set has stayed with me all my life. There’s a lesson here.
Martha Golensky
Greensboro
