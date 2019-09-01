Republicans don’t trust Republicans
N.C. legislators and Gov. Cooper are locked in a battle with the state budget caught in the middle. At issue is the governor’s insistence that North Carolina expand Medicaid to more than 600,000 of our citizens. Republicans are touring the state to show the dollars that are put at risk by this inaction.
This is a classic choice between dollars and people. Republicans are betting on the money.
Despite studies done over and over that clearly show that Medicaid expansion benefits both citizens’ health and the state economy, the Republicans are offering to sponsor another study. The key reason provided not expanding Medicaid, as has been stated for years, is that “the federal government cannot be trusted to fulfill their promised funding in future years and N.C. would be stuck with a new major expense.”
Since both the White House and Senate are currently controlled by Republicans, and Phil Berger is a knowledgeable leader within the N.C. Republican Party, I must assume he knows what he is talking about.
Therefore, one must conclude that the Republican Party cannot be trusted to keep its promises to the people.
Gov. Cooper should not relent on this critical issue.
Jade Osborne
Greensboro
Trump won’t act on climate, so we have to
At the recent G-7 Summit the most important and closely watched session of the various meetings was on climate change. President Trump did not attend the meeting. The discussion was on the greatest threat to our planet, and at the same time large portions of the Amazon rain forest were burning. Yet Mr. Trump said he only wanted to attend meetings he thought were important.
Mr. Trump further says we have a great economy and he isn’t going to let it down because of some land burning in Brazil. He is like Nero letting Rome burn while he fiddled. Like Nero, Trump showed he’ll let his people, and the world, suffer while he plays on.
The Amazon absorbs copious amounts of carbon dioxide and produces a large percentage of the world’s oxygen. Losing more rain forest in the Amazon, Africa and Indonesia to agricultural development and beef grazing will hasten global warming and lessen the time within which mankind can act to save our planet. It is time to speak out.
Gary Parker
Archdale
The critical question on shootings is ‘How?’
Let’s come together and pass updated, commonsense gun laws. After each mass shooting, we ask, “Why did they do it?” And we get nowhere.
We should ask how was it done. How were so many killed? How was the weapon bought? Combat-grade, semi-automatic assault weapons kill more people faster than a handgun or a hunting rifle. Gun and ammunition purchases without background checks open the door for criminals and crazies.
Let’s strengthen and update our laws. We’ve done this for car ownership. If you own a car; you follow the rules of the road, drive sober, renew your license and purchase insurance. Yes, some people don’t follow the laws, so cars kill. But if we didn’t have regulations, car-related deaths would be far greater. And there’s been no “slippery slope.” If we ignore or circumvent these laws, our cars are not confiscated. We are fined or lose our licenses, rarely permanently.
If people — not the politicians or lobbyists, who have a financial interest — sat down and talked, we could create laws acceptable to both sides. And these laws could dramatically curtail loss of life. So what, or who, is really stopping us?
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro
Don’t blame governor for trying to help poor
Regarding the column by Rep. Jon Hardister on Aug. 20: Please have compassion for your fellow citizens of North Carolina. There are a great number of common, everyday folks who need insurance. Some have frightening medical conditions that need immediate care.
Don’t blame Gov. Cooper for trying to help the poor. Medicaid is desperately needed for many of our citizens in North Carolina. And, oh, by the way, if I’m not mistaken, the people of our state pay for your health insurance with a percentage of our tax dollars.
Ray Miller
Greensboro
Kudos to teen, shame on littering drinkers
Regarding the Community Corner on Aug. 16, “Fighting Litterbugs”: A big thank-you to Josh Campbell, a 13-year-old from Stokesdale who picked dozens of beer bottles and cans out of Belews Lake. What a wonderful thing to do.
As for you drinkers, shame on you for throwing your bottles and cans into the lake. What is the matter with you? Did you tell Josh you appreciate his efforts? Again, Josh, thank you for being a good citizen.
Diane Speaker
Greensboro
