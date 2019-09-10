Angry politics won’t save a dying Earth
Shrinking rain forests, melting glaciers, record high temperatures, toxic oceans, extreme weather — 7.5 billion fools pumping out poison was bound to destroy the Earth sooner or later. It’s just common sense, and the angry politics are utterly useless!
This is the only home we will ever have, so it’s a bad idea to turn it into a wasteland. But the greed and stupidity of human nature will guarantee the Earth’s destruction. Soon 10 billion fools will be pumping out poison. Some children who are alive now will live into the next century and see things we cannot imagine.
I grieve for all of the beautiful animal and plant life we are losing, the polar bears and seals and trees — all God’s endangered species, but it’s human nature to destroy. When mankind became “intelligent” (debatable term!), the Earth was doomed. It was inevitable as soon as we stopped living off the land, and the herds of animals we followed, as soon as we built the first cities, as soon as our population began to explode.
Our only home is dying, but who knows? Maybe we can save it with brilliant ideas like slavery reparations, and more tax cuts for the super rich?
Bob Gaines
Greensboro
What Rep. Cummings did and did not say
The problem with Paul Camp’s letter of Aug. 19 is that it doesn’t say what he thinks it says, and George Kiorpes (Aug. 25)went off on his own tangent instead of concentrating on the balderdash that Camp did write.
Camp mentions two sentences of Rep. Cummings, but his quotation is only one sentence, quoting three words of Rep. Cummings, from a news article. Camp says that “(Cummings) thinks white supremacy is one of the nation’s real problems.” Well, of course it is, and Cummings said so civilly, without denigrating white supremacists, a thankless task.
Camp expands his lack of understanding with an irrelevancy about “half the voters in the nation.” Camp likely thinks this refers to our president’s supporters, but Trump didn’t receive half the popular votes, did receive some non Euro-American votes, and has consistently been supported by less than half of Americans since. Cummings never mentioned Trump by name or title.
I don’t know what percentage of Euro-Americans are white supremacists, but I suspect that there are way too many “I’m not a racist, but ...” Euro-Americans who don’t realize how racist they sound when they try to talk their way out of holes of their own digging.
Christopher C. Tew
Greensboro
Trump truth-twisting isn’t news anymore
Gary Parker’s repeated pronouncements (letter, Sept. 6) that President Trump routinely embellishes the truth is wearing awfully thin. He seems to think he has made some profound discovery, and that we are oh so fortunate to be recipients of his pearls of wisdom. Now hear this: The general public was well aware of Trump’s penchant for exaggeration, of twisting the truth, his bravado/narcissism, etc., when it chose him over Hillary Clinton for president.
His surprise election speaks volumes about how the general public felt, concerning eight years of an attempt to “fundamentally transform” America. Fortunately, the public awakened from its political stupor and chose not to replace one master deceiver with another.
Trump, with all his faults (of which there are many) has accomplished more, for a broad and diverse group of American citizens than anyone dared predict. I know, I sound like Gary Parker, telling you what you already know. But I promise, I won’t do it again, and again, and again, ad nauseam.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro
Governor, sheriffs put politics over safety
Well, well, well. Here we go again. Our esteemed governor, Roy Cooper, continues to shirk his responsibility.
His veto of the bill to require all sheriffs to cooperate with ICE agents puts politics over people’s safety. He refused to do his job as attorney general. Something has changed.
Also, our sheriff, Danny Rogers, refuses to cooperate completely with ICE agents (he says he will continue to update ICE on the status of inmates suspected of being in the country illegally, but he will not hold inmates for up to 48 hours after their state charges have been resolved, as ICE has requested). A perfect example of “Birds of a feather flocking together”!
I guess I need to start carrying a gun at all times.
Thomas E. Morris
Whitsett
Law-abiding citizens deserve to keep guns
Leonard Pitts should write a column about how to get guns out of criminals’ hands. Chicago, St. Louis and Baltimore are good examples of places where criminals are not obeying gun laws.
Start taking guns from criminals and leave the law-abiding citizens alone. If you keep having gun-free zones and stop legal citizens from carrying guns, criminals are going to have a field day. If you take guns from criminals, Pitts will say you are racist.
J.P. Lester
Reidsville
