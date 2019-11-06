Does Walker really believe what he said?
Rep. Mark Walker accuses this newspaper and other media of being either blind to or ignorant of the shortcomings of the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry (Counterpoint, Nov. 5). In doing so he reveals that he is the ignorant one.
Or is he deliberately misleading the public? I think both.
The impeachment inquiry is just that, an inquiry, much like a grand jury where the prosecution and its witnesses present evidence of a potential crime to the grand jury made up of citizens.
These citizens then determine whether sufficient evidence exists to make a formal charge of a crime. Neither the accused nor his counsel is present unless subpoenaed by the grand jury.
All of the constitutional protections that Walker claims are being denied to Trump come into play at the trial stage after a charge has been made. Impeachment brings charges.
A trial to determine guilt or innocence and possible removal from office happens in the Senate. Walker has to go back three years to complain of a Democratic “stunt” which happened on the open House floor as part of a debate. Walker’s stunt was invasion of a secure facility, potentially compromising national security.
Richard Shope
Greensboro
Rep. Walker’s column shows his ignorance
Marinated with self-righteous hypocrisy, mendacious and uncourageous Mark Walker whines today (Nov. 5) to cover his toady support and irrational defense of a corrupt, inept, erratic, democracy-killing Donald Trump. Walker’s “counterpoint” backfires spectacularly, confirming he knows little about the Constitution, the House’s impeachment inquiry process and what constitutes a judicial hearing.
Adhering to rules from past Republican-led House proceedings (remember the secret Benghazi hearings?), with Democrats and Republicans in attendance, the current impeachment inquiry began within a confidential context similar to a grand jury, which is markedly different from a judicial hearing.
Now that transcripts of impeachment inquiry depositions are becoming public, Walker can bask in his ignorance of the now transparent process.
In Walker’s muddled mind, he mistakenly, embarrassingly equates his involvement in an uncivil frat-boy raid of a secure hearing room with the legitimate civil disobedience in 2016 when heroic Congressman John Lewis and colleagues participated in an actual sit-in on the House floor to force votes on gun-safety issues.
That “good trouble,” as Lewis explained then, is not the same as the stunt of Walker’s raiders, illegally crashing into a secure hearing room only to produce fetid, putrid partisan flatulence.
Ivan Saul Cutler
Greensboro
Budd and Walker’s votes tell us a lot
The News & Record reports weekly on how the N.C. congressional delegation voted on various matters that come before them. Last Sunday’s issue (Oct. 27) showed among other issues one entitled “Stopping Harmful Interference in Elections for a Lasting Democracy.” To my surprise and chagrin, the Trump Twins, aka Ted Budd and Mark Walker, voted against it.
One could easily conclude that the Trump boys are in favor of interference, especially since it may have gotten their daddy elected. Let’s remember their vote in November 2020.
Lewis Buckland
Greensboro
Trump vaccine policy for detainees is cruel
The Centers for Disease Control estimated that just over 61,000 Americans died and another 600,000 were hospitalized during last year’s flu season.
The year before was even worse with more than 80,000 deaths and just under a million people admitted to hospitals. On average, nearly 75% of the children who die from the flu each year were never vaccinated.
In August, the Trump administration announced that flu vaccines would not be given to anyone in detention centers on our southern border. The administration’s reasons for this policy were that the procedure would be too complex to carry out and the detainees would only be in the facilities temporarily.
I contacted Sen. Tillis’ office with the hope that he might work to offer some protection to the migrants, who, being locked away in large numbers, will obviously be especially susceptible to any communicable diseases. Instead, his response was a recitation of the Trump administration’s aforementioned talking points.
Of all of Trump’s vindictive policies, this one seems especially cruel, and its consequences will almost inevitably turn deadly.
The migrants held in U.S. detention are our responsibility, and we are all accountable for what happens to them.
Keith Townsend
Mount Ulla
