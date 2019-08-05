Like Wallace, Trump divides and conquers
A recent Quinnipiac Poll showed 51% of Americans believe Donald Trump is a racist.
Trump has made statements similar to segregationist George Wallace’s 50 years ago when Wallace was running for president.
Lyndon Johnson once said, “If you can teach the poorest white man that he is better than the best black man, you can pick his pockets.”
Are poor whites getting their pockets picked? The poorest part of our country is Appalachia and conservative Southern states where whites receive more food stamps and welfare than blacks.
Recently, the city with the biggest SNAP program was 99% white and 95% Republican. Owsley County, Ky., had the lowest median household income in the country and the most government “takers.” The Washington Post reports Trump’s proposals would push 3 million people off SNAP, slash $8.5 billion from education and take away after-school programs, teacher training and grants.
NBC reports that his plan could jeopardize free school lunches for 500,000 children. Both Wallace and Trump claimed they are not racist — that the media are at fault.
They professed to be for the forgotten men and women and for law and order. Their followers repeated the same message. “He says what I believe and tells what I want to hear,” they say, as their pockets are being picked.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
Congress must pass Women’s Health Act
Now, more than ever, reproductive rights are under attack across the country. Four hundred needless abortion restrictions have been enacted since 2011 across the country, which is why Congress must act to stop these attacks. The Women’s Health Protection Act (S. 1645/H.R. 2975) would prohibit these restrictions and protect the rights of everyone who seeks to exercise her right to abortion care.
Most people who have abortions already have children, and research shows they do so mainly due to concerns for their families.
We need a federal law to block these underhanded political ploys to outlaw abortion and restrict people’s right to make personal medical decisions, such as whether and when to become a parent.
Restrictions and the erosion of abortion access across the country cause real harm and create serious, long-term consequences for a person’s health and safety.
I call on all members of Congress to support the Women’s Health Protection Act and implore every person in my community to do the same.
James Dingman
Greensboro
Racism allegations against Trump phony
Twenty years ago no American ever went about his or her day at work, school or in daily associations thinking, “What must I do or not do or to prove I am not a racist?”
Unfortunately, this has now become a reality for millions of Americans intimidated into acquiescing or not engaging persons of color with whom they have an issue or complaint having nothing to do with race. Despite every conceivable law, government agency, bureau, commission, college admissions board and major corporate HR department being stacked in favor of people of color to achieve the stated goal of diversity over qualifications, we continue to hear this drumbeat narrative of white privilege and institutional racism, to maintain outrage among people of color while shaming people who don’t have a racist bone in their body.
So, when President Trump attacks decades of stupidity, corruption and incompetence resulting in the deplorable conditions in Baltimore and then refuses to be cowed by the race card, tens of millions quietly say “about time.”
These are the people Trump relates to, not pathetic white supremacists who can’t get 100 people to a rally.
So keep calling Trump a racist. It just makes him stronger.
William Warner
High Point
There’s more online
At greensboro.com:
Marc Thiessen on why Trump was right about Baltimore, but wrong about Elijah Cummings.
Amber Phillips on the retirement of the lone black Republican in the U.S. House and what it portends.
John Hood on what he sees as Gov. Cooper’s “extremist” stances.
Eugene Scott on why the new Reagan tapes are ugly, but not surprising, to a lot of black Americans.
George Will on a flawed Democratic field.
Also, you can comment on letters, explore our archives and submit your own letter.
Click on the Opinion tab to join the conversation.