No American citizen should be above law
I have read the Mueller report in its entirety. I was angry but also incredibly saddened to realize that my fellow citizens allowed their worst fears to overcome their sense of right.
They elected a craven, deceitful cretin to the highest office of the land. The report lays out the facts like nails in a coffin; it contains example after example of deceit, arrogance, weakness, bullying and moral cowardice — ample evidence of an enemy power obstructing our electoral process with impunity and a candidate (our president) lapping like a dog beside them.
Now we have a phalanx of patriotic Americans who witnessed the president openly and arrogantly trading our tax dollars for dirt on his political opponents.
Thank God that their sense of morality and fairness far outstrips that of this president.
Some say that our country will be hurt by initiating impeachment proceedings. I say we can only regain our national moral compass by exercising that most important constitutional precept: No man is above the law.
Tony Saiz
Summerfield
Empty storefronts, trash hurt Greensboro
With all the great things happening in the city of Greensboro it is odd that we can’t seem to the take the initiative to eliminate the garbage standing on the sidewalk on Saturday nights. Walk on Elm Street and you’ll see plastic garbage bags, boxes and other trash on the sidewalks and curbs. What a turn-off for visitors to our fair city.
Second, when will our city leaders eliminate the empty and what appears to be neglected or abandoned storefronts on Elm Street. They are an eyesore. The city should hold building owners accountable to maintain their respective properties or encourage major Greensboro developers to acquire the abandoned and neglected storefronts in order to support the city and their future projects.
Our goals as a community are to attract large companies offering well-paying jobs to the area. Seeing trash on our streets on Saturday nights and neglected or abandoned storefronts doesn’t reflect favorably on our city. Let me see ... the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, LeBauer Park, and new hotels and new apartments coupled with an emerging art scene. How does that align with garbage on our city’s main thoroughfare and abandoned and neglected storefronts? It doesn’t.
Dave Hewitt
Greensboro
Our allies denied
It’s a shame that because of Mr. Trump Greensboro can’t welcome the Kurds as we have the Montagnards.
Beth Carroll
Greensboro
This climate change is not caused by nature
A farmer on television looked at his flooded crops. He shook his head and said that farmers have always had to fight the weather. This was nothing new. He was wrong. “This” was a 100-year flooding event. What makes this indeed new and terrifying is that this is the fourth such event to occur within the last 30 years in Iowa.
Climate is always changing. We have had warm periods and ice ages. Since 10,000 years ago we have been in an overall cooling trend. This would have continued for thousands of years if everything had remained the same.
Since the Industrial Revolution humans have introduced fossil fuels, which have released more CO2 and methane into our atmosphere.
In the past when CO2 levels increased the Earth became warmer and when it decreased, colder. But there have been several times in the Earth’s past when the temperature has jumped abruptly in the same way it is doing today, which resulted in mass extinction.
Are we heading for the same fate as the dinosaurs through greed and a refusal to accept what we are seeing for ourselves?
Toni Lindahl
McLeansville
Rep. Walker shows us how truly shallow he is
It was so sad to witness “Pastor” Mark Walker embarrass himself and his district with his stunt several days ago in the bowels of the U.S. Capitol. As if his fawning over President Trump hasn’t been ridiculous enough, he let the world see how shallow he truly is by misrepresenting his party’s participation in the process.
The silver lining in all of this is that congressional districts will be re-drawn for the 2020 election, and hopefully “Pastor” Walker will be back in the choir loft full time next November. Maybe one day he will explain to us all, the “Christlike qualities” that he so admires in Donald Trump.
John Graham
Greensboro
