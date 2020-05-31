Governor should give Trump what he wants
An open letter to Gov. Roy Cooper:
Regarding President Trump’s demands for guaranteeing a full house at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, here are my suggestions:
Lift restrictions; open the arena and encourage as many Republicans as possible to squeeze inside and show their love for the president!
No social distancing necessary; it has not been proven to help, despite warnings from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC.
Wearing masks is unpatriotic; let everyone cough and sneeze at each other as much as they like.
And especially no testing for COVID-19; according to Mr. Trump, this just makes case numbers go up and the U.S. look bad.
Listen to the president, Gov. Cooper: He may not realize it, but he is actually urging you to do what is best for our country!
Margo Bender
Greensboro
When voting consider good leadership traits
Leadership studies consistently show three characteristics crucial in effective leaders:
Truthfulness: telling the truth always in good times and bad;
Responsibility: taking responsibility for one’s actions.
Communication: providing consistent, legitimate information — sharing good news and hard truths regularly and effectively.
History illustrates that demagogues show key characteristics:
Lying: telling untruths that support the story line the demagogue wants told.
Blaming others: providing a target for anger and fear to distract from addressing actions or issues of consequence.
Disinformation: telling disingenuous stories, sharing conspiracy theories from illegitimate sources and making up tales to, again, stoke anger and fear and divert attention from an uncomfortable reality.
Throughout history, great leaders built on foundations created by previous leaders. Even if situations and different times called for new responses, prior actions were not demonized or impugned; they were added to, revised or created anew.
We are now in a time when leadership is required. Which type of leaders will we choose in November?
Will we rise to the occasion and choose leaders who will act effectively and build for the future or will we allow demagoguery to take us down a darker path?
Mindy Kutchei
Greensboro
Letter showed zero knowledge of racing
As a race fan, I can answer Ellenor Shepherd’s letter to the editor about Ace Speedway and racing fans (May 26).
I started going to racetracks in the 1970s. I spent more than 10 years working on a race team and 10 years as a NASCAR official. Ms. Shepherd’s knowledge of race fans is zero. I have never met a race fan who does not obey a police officer’s orders.
Robert and Jason Turner have spent countless time and money to make Ace Speedway a great racing facility. They have every right to open the speedway for racing. The Turners did not force anybody to come to the track. You have the choice to not attend.
She further decides to attack race fans by questioning what hope their children have for a safe, sane and happy life. I know race fans who are doctors and lawyers and own successful companies. Their children have grown and continue to grow with safe, sane and happy lives.
She also felt the need to add politics to her letter. I know Democrat, Republican and independent race fans.
I can only hope she gives more thought to her vote for our next president than her letter.
Harry Kutchei
Greensboro
County commissioners shortchange schools
Our county commissioners have made a critical decision that affects all of us.
Instead of allowing voters to decide on much-needed, long-term investments in our public schools, they tied the hands of the community and future boards by setting a $300 million bond ceiling — a fraction of what is needed.
The true need exceeds $2 billion, according to an independent study. The Board of Education requested a $1.6 billion bond initiative, which had wide support from business and community leaders across political lines.
Yet the commissioners opted, once again, to kick the can down the road. As a result, our children across the district will continue to wait for safe and suitable classrooms. And our community will have to wait for the post-COVID-19 economic boost infrastructure spending could bring.
To be clear, we must be smart about how we invest our county’s hard-earned tax dollars. There is a direct correlation between public education and economic prosperity and the health of a community.
We need leaders with vision — who see the urgency of our situation. If our public schools fail, we all fail.
Carly Cooke
Greensboro
The writer is a candidate for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in District 5.
