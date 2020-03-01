Panhandlers should surrender their dogs
I am discouraged by the growing number of panhandlers in Greensboro who are presumably using their dogs to tug at the heartstrings of drivers.
I hate to see these dogs obediently sitting on the side of busy roads in the rain, sun or snow.
Their owners apparently have money to buy them sweaters, treats and food (I’ve not yet seen one malnourished dog), but apparently don’t have money to support their own needs, such as food and shelter.
Why not do the caring and compassionate thing by surrendering your dog to an animal shelter or rescue agency?
I am very excited to hear that Guilford County just appropriated $12.5 million to build a much-needed, brand-new animal shelter in our community. Hopefully, pet owners who are no longer able to care for their beloved pets will feel more confident surrendering their dogs or cats to the shelter.
If you can’t afford your own basic needs, give your dog to a place that can provide it with appropriate care. If you are using your dog to cajole drivers into giving you money, then shame on you.
Jamie Bryant
Greensboro
Sen. Sanders’ AIPAC remarks misrepresent
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ changing comments about the AIPAC Policy Conference are troubling in their attack on one of the few truly bipartisan organizations left in our country.
AIPAC (short for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) creates each year a platform where politicians from across the political spectrum are welcome.
Earlier this month the senator claimed that he probably would not attend, but that if he did, he would not change his message about Israel one iota.
Two weeks ago, he changed his message and claimed that AIPAC provides a stage for “leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”
Sen. Sanders would have been welcome to come speak and deliver his message to nearly 20,000 supporters of the America-Israel partnership.
Republicans and Democrats who agree on little, and who even have a hard time being civil to one another in other settings, often appear on the dais together.
It is a shame that Sen. Sanders misrepresents what happens at the AIPAC Policy Conference. And it is a shame that he is not seizing this opportunity to speak his truth about this vital relationship.
Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon
Rabbi Fred Guttman
Rabbi Andy Koren
Greensboro
Ben-Gideon is rabbi at Beth David Synagogue in Greensboro, Guttman and Koren at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.
Here is what Trump will do after election
There already is evidence of ongoing 2020 election interference by Russia. Such efforts may arise from other sources as well, given the policies of Facebook.
Here’s a prediction: If Donald Trump wins the election, he will state that there was no interference or that it was so negligible that it didn’t affect the results.
If Trump loses the election, he will make a variety of claims that the election was tainted and is, therefore, invalid. He will ask the Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr to investigate and he will hire lawyers to argue his case.
His ultimate goal will be to tie up the results in legal battles so he can stay in power while the court proceedings play out.
His preference will be to have “his” Supreme Court make the ultimate decision.
Jim Fisher
Jamestown
Trump is displaying traits of a dictator
Donald Trump is running the United States government like a communist dictatorship.
He’s purging people from long-held professional positions in the departments of state, defense, justice and Homeland Security.
This is reminiscent of the purges under Mao and Stalin.
These are Republicans, Democrats and independents who have served Republican and Democratic administrations because their duty is to the country, not any political party.
Trump wants and expects them to show allegiance to him and his party over duty to the country. He’s a weak leader who tends towards paranoia and thinks the federal government is a “deep state,” full of what he calls “snakes.”
Trump is turning the federal government into a cult of blind followers and “yes men,” like what’s found in banana republics. We see it too in communist dictatorships like those headed by Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un.
Trump clearly wants a dictatorship like he had in his private company before he was elected.
In the United States we don’t compile lists of “enemies” and “snakes” and remove well-qualified people from long-held positions of trust.
The U.S. government is not a private company, or a dictatorship.
It’s a constitutional republic, and God grant it, will remain one.
Gary Parker
Archdale
