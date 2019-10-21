GOP’s Medicaid bill is seriously flawed
The Republicans in the General Assembly have finally admitted that there is a health care coverage gap and are pushing their Carolina Cares bill.
In exchange for Medicaid, it requires those covered to prove employment and imposes premiums of 2% of their income.
While these do not sound burdensome, there are pitfalls.
The work requirement necessitates new infrastructure to track Medicaid recipients.
Experiences in other states (namely Arkansas) show many possible issues. The tracking systems are typically online and risk crashing.
In addition, North Carolina has a significant population without reliable internet access — especially in lower income brackets. And the new 2% premiums could send some families into financial ruin.
As a physician, I treat those in the coverage gap.
They typically live from paycheck to paycheck, and the addition of a premium may be overwhelming to their tight budgets.
Premiums effectively expand the bureaucracy by requiring a collection system.
The premiums may not even pay for the collection system itself and would do little to cover actual health care costs.
Carolina Cares is not caring at all. Its requirements could keep eligible North Carolinians uninsured.
Call your state senator and representative and demand that they wake up to this wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Joel Gallagher
Greensboro
In stifling speech, did mayor do us a favor?
Kudos and boos to Mayor Nancy Vaughan.
First, kudos for her new policy of silencing speakers at City Council meetings who speak on matters the city is litigating, as such speech may force council members to hear citizens exercising their First Amendment right to free speech and to redress of grievances.
Her act of censorship cleverly demonstrates the absurdity and unconstitutionality of the “Faircloth law”on police videos, which redefined public records in such a way as to make illegal the public discussion of public business without the encumbrance of going to court to get permission. Maybe the state Supreme Court will take notice?
But, second, boos to the mayor (and City Council) for adopting the “Cure Violence” initiative when history provides a clear example of the true costs associated with such harsh “anti-crime” measures.
About 25 years ago Baltimore, adopted targeted policing.
Yes, the crime rate dropped (if the rise in police crime is excluded) as incarcerations boomed.
Residents in targeted communities now feel as though they were living in East Germany during the Soviet occupation.
Does the mayor really want “Jim Crow policing” in Greensboro?
Michael Freeman
Jamestown
Think about it: Who is the intolerant one?
Intolerance is defined as: “(being) unwilling to grant equal freedom of expression; not respecting beliefs or opinions different from ones own.”
Liberals and Democrats often describe conservatives and Republicans as intolerant.
If one thinks that our borders must be controlled for national security and fiscal viability, he is called racist. Liberals and Democrats do not care more about immigrants than conservatives and Republicans — they just want their votes.
If one thinks that a tiny segment of the population should not dictate public policy and societal mores — the LGTB community is 5% of the population — he is called homophobic. For instance, it is reckless to encourage and promote transgenderism in young children?
If one believes that history should not be erased or distorted, even misguided history, he is demonized and assailed. How can we better shape the future without seeing our past mistakes?
If one freely speaks his mind in public, at school, at work he is ostracized and attacked, both verbally and physically.
His life is systematically destroyed by the monolithic liberal mob.
I have friends and relatives who treat me this way because of my opinions.
Who is truly intolerant?
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
The cure for violence is better parenting
Regarding the article on Oct. 17 (“City Council approves $500K for Cure Violence program”):
I think the biggest problem is parenting — or lack thereof — not government programs.
M.W. Dunnington
Greensboro
