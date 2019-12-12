Start fixing broken government now
Regardless of your political position, you’re probably as frustrated as I am watching the expensively dressed, well-coiffed political class in Washington using its elected positions to put its large donors’ goals above those of the voters.
Money drives these public servants and as the influence of big money grows, we the public, are less represented today than at any point in recent history.
It’s time to retake our power by using the ballot box, allowing voters to mandate the needed structural changes big money and our elected officials fear most.
Here are three examples of movements underway that voters might use the ballot box to recapture control of our democracy:
- Enact term limits (see “A Term Limits Amendment”).
- Support anti-corruption regulation (see the “American Anti-Corruption Act”).
- And enact a national popular vote bill (see “National Popular Vote”) so that those who get the most votes win elections.
If you want change, use your voice to support national and local efforts and contact all of your elected officials through their websites.
If not now, when?
Bruce Bower
Greensboro
Democrats are stuck in loop to nowhere
While “interviewing” Corey Lewandowsky, a committee Democrat, Sheila Jackson, remarked, “This is a House Judiciary (Committee) — not a House party.”
Their actions confirm they are certainly not a true Judiciary Committee but a political hit squad — a joke. Even Robert Mueller’s “Apple Dumpling Gang” took just under two years to find nothing.
The Democratic House membership can’t even recognize nothing.
They are in a never-ending loop, but still think they are going somewhere.
Proper constitutional oversight is beyond their reach. They don’t know what it is, nor do they wish to perform it.
Whoever is pulling their strings is doing them no favors. They appear arrogant, dim-witted, drowning in their self-perceived importance, and totally incompetent.
Then the process bounced between House Intelligence and Judiciary committees, where more nothing was delivered but represented again as the sky falling. Impeach, impeach!
The process was corrupt. Witnesses were exposed to a circus as the world watched.
Democrats have lost their minds, blinded by hatred and fear.
When Trump is reelected in 2020, I wonder what the new “insurance policy” will be.
Janice Wangard
Ruffin
Spirit of season is good will, kind acts
At this season of the year when many focus on the needs of others and extending kindness and caring to them, it is appropriate to give thought and consideration to a poem by Howard Thurman that has been set to music by Dan Forrest entitled “The Work of Christmas”:
When the song of angels is stilled,
When the star in the sky is gone,
When the kings and princes are home,
When the shepherds are back with their flock,
The work of Christmas begins:
To find the lost,
To heal the broken,
To feed the hungry,
To release the prisoner,
To rebuild nations,
To bring peace among brothers,
To make music from the heart.
The message to us is crystal clear: Go and do, always remembering that great acts are made up of small deeds.
Bob Kollar
Greensboro
Republicans making Congress unnecessary
It’s obvious the Republicans want Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump to run this country.
They want to take us back to pre-1776, when there was no Constitution or Declaration of Independence.
Back to the good old days when King George ran the show.
The Republicans are selling out our democracy and the balance of power for a dictatorship in which the president is above the law and decides everything.
And where a few rich own the country (the Russian model of rule).
Thus, Congress becomes obsolete because the president ignores the laws, decisions and appropriations that Congress has made.
So, we really wouldn’t need Congress.
Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Thom Tillis, Richard Burr, Mark Walker, Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx could just pack up and go home.
The irony for them is that the jobs they have fought so hard to keep by pleasing Trump and doing his bidding are actually becoming unnecessary and obsolete. So the president is at liberty to simply just toss them aside.
The Republicans have ceded their job, responsibility and power to Trump.
Time for them to come home.
I’m hoping that in November 2020 — that is if King Trump allows an election — the voters can see through the sham the Republicans have created and will correct our nation’s current dangerous direction.
Lisa Fullington
Greensboro
