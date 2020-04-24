Parents don’t support a longer school year
For all of the decision makers out there who are sitting around and trying to determine the future for our public school children, I have a message: Parents are exhausted. We do not support extended school years.
We do not support reopening school during the summer.
We do not support longer school days for next year because a pandemic forced closures.
We want to return to our role as parents. We want to have a relationship with a teacher; we do not want to be the teacher.
The sooner that Dr. Sharon Contreras, Guilford County Board of Education members and the Guilford County commissioners accept this, the better. Then we would all be able to come together to figure out how to move forward. Parents are exhausted. No group wants kids back in school more than we do. But no group wants to be heard more than we do either.
Donna Ward
Greensboro
Historical perspective that’s useful for today
I doubt that many people have read a complete history book in their entire lives. However, recent sociopathic rants often reiterate thoughts eerily similar to these uttered during the last century.
“It is the press, above all, which wages a positively fanatical and slanderous struggle, tearing down everything which can be regarded as a support of national independence … of the nation.”
“The great masses of the people will more easily fall victims to a big lie than to a small one.”
“How fortunate for governments that the people they administer don’t think.”
“The victor will never be asked if he told the truth.”
“The broad masses of a population are more amenable to the appeal of rhetoric than to any other force.”
“It is not truth that matters, but victory.”
“Make the lie big, make it simple, keep saying it, and eventually they will believe it.”
“I will tolerate no opposition. We recognize only subordination — authority downwards and responsibility upwards.”
“Lügenpresse: The phrase means ‘lying press’ and was used to attack media outlets that were deemed to be unsupportive.”
It is beyond disturbing that these documented historical statements are being recycled in the 21st century.
Bill Shore
Greensboro
Democrats exploit crisis to push agenda
Rahm Emanuel, a prominent liberal Democrat liberal, recently repeated his “never let a crisis go to waste” mantra to promote exploiting the devastating coronavirus pandemic (after first exploiting the destructive financial crisis of 2008). Nancy Pelosi has grabbed the mantel, using the pandemic to achieve some progressive dreams.
These “crucial” relief programs include: widespread vote-by-mail, elimination of voter ID, solar and wind tech credits, state pension bailouts, union strengthening, eliminating post office debt, funding the Kennedy Center and the National Endowment for the Arts, intrusive corporate diversity reporting burdens and requirements, carbon emission regulations, Obamaphones, newspaper relief, student debt forgiveness, a $15 minimum wage, stimulus payments to some undocumented immigrants and government-controlled guaranteed income. Wow.
Liberals are trying fervently to somehow link the pandemic to climate change. They gleefully report Trump’s economy is falling while capitalism, entrepreneurs and free enterprise are choked. Criminals are freed. Church services are canceled. Personal freedom is extinguished. Freedom of speech is muzzled. Freedom of association and gun rights are restricted. That pesky Bill of Rights is quickly fading away.
Looks like a cut-and-paste of the Democratic platform.
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
Higher taxes now appear inevitable
As a conservative, it is hard for me to write these words, but the question of our debt is so threatening that I must share this thought.
This national debt and the threat to Medicare and Social Security cannot be resolved in any realistic way unless we accept the reality of higher taxes. Those are deadly words for the electorate and the politicians, but how else can we get out from under this crushing debt?
I think very serious consideration should be given to a Value Added Tax, the sole purpose of which is to pay off the debt. We face a financial as well as a health crisis now. The question is whether we have the courage to face the financial crisis as we have had to face the health crisis.
Roger Rollman
Greensboro
Sticks keep falling; what should I do?
Help! I’m being covered with sticks! Whoever knew that tiny cute trees would grow up to be so tall? Now I have a steady stream of sticks raining down out of the sky. All it takes is a little wind or a little rain and I have to delay my mowing until all of the sticks are picked up. I have two 30-gallon containers reserved for this job. That’s enough, right? Wrong! Not when the city calls off picking them up, at all. I understand the problem. But tell me: What do I do with these “forever falling” sticks??
Irene Rhodes
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.