UNC-Charlotte ... now Va. Beach. What next?
It seems it was only yesterday that I wrote the N&R about another (ho-hum) mass murder at UNC-Charlotte and pointed out that guns were the common denominator in such massacres.
Now there’s Virginia Beach, and here we go again.
Of course, nothing had legally changed regarding guns in the meantime. There’s a reason we call these atrocities “shootings,” and that’s because even though knives can kill, guns are far more effective.
But John Lester (letter, May 16) did respond to my letter and reminded us all of the Second Amendment and the clause in it that, “in order to maintain a well-regulated militia,” Americans were constitutionally guaranteed gun ownership. He’s right, of course, because in 1791 there were threats from marauding Indians, there was hunting to be done, and the British were still coming, so the necessity did exist.
Perhaps we could again make enrollment in a well-regulated militia one of the prerequisites for certain gun ownership and possession? Lester might have hit on something that could work now and is right out of the Bill of Rights! It’s time to get serious about this uniquely “made-in-the-USA” problem.
Watts Carr
Greensboro
Mueller is done. Now let a real probe begin.
And so it ends. Not with a bang but a whimper. Still, the desperate Democrats and the no-credibility media — so sure for so long that Mueller had the smoking gun — continue digging their grave deeper, creating a headline “bombshell” revelation over Mueller’s essential apology that the best he could say was that he couldn’t say Trump had not committed a crime.
Media and politicians can get away with this upside-down, “guilty until proven innocent” character assassination. But a criminal investigation requires a finding of guilty or not guilty.
Mueller’s quick walk, taking no questions and saying there will be no future testimony screams cover-up. An investigation that reviewed millions of documents, pressured and intimidated hundreds of Trump associates — including pre-dawn raids and solitary confinement led by Andrew Weismann, the overturned, overzealous, cited-for-withholding-exculpatory-evidence, Clinton-wake attendee, could not come up with one chargeable offense.
Sound and fury signifying nothing, like all the other Trump investigations, revelations, books and critics which haven’t laid a glove on the man. And now the hunters become the hunted and real crimes will be charged, possibly going to the top. Then there will be a bang.
William Warner
High Point
If there was nothing to hide, why the lies?
President Trump ordered Attorney General Barr to begin an investigation of the origins of the Mueller investigation. After all, “spying on a political campaign is a big deal.”
Let’s look at that. Russia was interfering with our national election. Trump associates were having communications with Russian government agents and holding meetings with them during the presidential campaign. Trump attempted to justify those communications with false statements, and his staff lied about Russian contacts. Why lie? If the FBI and other intelligence agencies did not investigate exactly what was going on there, they’d be neglecting their duty to protect the United States. Now the Trump people are suggesting the investigation was not justified and was politically motivated, even treasonous? Please ...
Several indictments were handed down (Trump was named an unindicted co-conspirator in one of those cases), people have pleaded guilty, and some are now in jail. Looks pretty justified, and the results of the Mueller investigation are not completed yet. Congress must review the complete Mueller report and determine what to do with it. Yet Trump, Barr and Republicans in Congress want to discredit the investigation. Trump’s people refuse to answer subpoenas or any questions by congressional committees. What are they hiding?
Gary Parker
Archdale
Tillis and Burr are MIA on climate change
Wednesday was International Environment Day, which gave us a chance to look back on our global accomplishments and to be inspired by current initiatives that could help us avoid the worst impacts of climate change. A significant global policy landmark was the 2015 Paris Agreement. Sadly, the Trump administration plans to withdraw from that pact. But recent initiatives like the Climate Action Now Act (HR 9) which recently passed the U.S. House and similar legislation that we expect to soon be introduced by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire show that Congress may be willing to restore our global leadership on climate commitments.
However, Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr appear to be missing from the discussion. As representatives of a state devastated by extreme weather and boasting renewable energy capacity ahead of almost every other state, Tillis and Burr have much to gain by supporting climate action. These bills provide a moderate pathway to meaningful progress that they could easily endorse. International Environment Day was a great occasion to celebrate the Paris Agreement, but Tillis and Burr have yet to support it.
Meredith Bain
Raleigh